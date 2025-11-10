Step into an iconic horizon, embrace the pinnacle of elite living at Orchard Mansion

HCM CITY -- Pioneering the exclusive Hillside living concept, Orchard Mansion - awarded Best Housing Development in both Greater HCM City and Việt Nam by the Vietnam PropertyGuru Awards 2025 - is a sophisticated blend of modern architecture and green landscapes, featuring Garden Mansion and Hillside Mansion alongside the Mansion Club. Every architectural detail, lighting, and material tells the story of an elevated lifestyle crafted for discerning owners who deeply appreciate the value of art in everyday life.

This October, Orchard Mansion – an exclusive collection of 94 limited-edition mansions within the Sycamore master project – was honored as the “Best Housing Development” in both Greater HCM City and Việt nam by the Vietnam PropertyGuru Real Estate Awards 2025. This serves as a strong endorsement of its status as an icon of luxury living – where nature elevates architecture, and architecture honours humanity.

At SYCAMORE Master Development, CapitaLand Development officially opened the Orchard Mansion’s Show Village and the exclusive Mansion Club facilities center, marking the beginning of the journey to experience a transcendent standard of living.

The overall architecture is minimalist yet powerful, with strong lines and travertine stone tiles harmonising in warm earthy tones, creating a masterpiece rising amid lush green landscapes. Each mansion is equipped with an automatic gate leading to the parking courtyard, connecting to a spacious garden that guides nature into the living space.

The journey begins with chic East Asian-style Garden Mansions designed by 2nd Edition, a renowned interior design firm from Singapore. The contemporary architecture here blends harmoniously with the essence of Vietnamese craftsmanship, delivering a perfect balance of comfort, innovation, and cultural depth.

The highlight of the Garden Mansions lies in its “side by side” design that seamlessly connects the indoor spaces, adorned with exquisite handcrafted furnishings made from handwoven fabrics, native teak wood, and custom-made artworks. The fluid connection of the surrounding garden, the 7-meter double-height living room, the kitchen that opens to a large dining area, and the open views on each floor create a natural transition between indoors and outdoors, making the house not just a residence but a flow of light, materials, and emotions.

Discerning owners can affirm their status by merging two garden mansions to own the super “Grand Mansion” with an area starting from 320 square meters. This doubles the green space experience and exclusive panoramic views, all created in a masterpiece that elevates luxury living.

If the Garden Mansion is a symphony of light and the green hues of nature, the Hillside Mansion resonates with a tone of transcendent luxury – where the hillside living standard is expressed through a proudly elevated terrace design.

Every rhythm of life harmonises with the breath of nature upon entering the lush green garden, like "a home resort" embracing the entire house. The sheltered parking area connects directly to the interior spaces via separate elevator and stair systems, offering absolute convenience. The statement of status requires no ostentation; a single glance is enough to recognise the owner's class from the moment they return.

Behind the door, the spacious house area allows homeowners to arrange their home like an art gallery with a personal touch. The mansion’s structure is intelligently designed to optimize functionality for each area while perfectly balancing connection and privacy.

PTang Studio, an interior design consultancy from Hong Kong, has brought to life the lifestyle of distinctive affluent owners through every detail, from exquisite furnishings to bold designs full of style declarations. Every line and finished surface resonates with the sound of power and confidence — creating a space exclusively for those who dare to affirm their own value.

The experience journey extends to the Mansion Club – an exclusive facilities centre for the elite community. Here, private living is elevated through unique experiences: immersing in sunset hues at the infinity pool, turning every party into a distinct event with indoor banquet rooms connected to outdoor BBQ garden areas.

Orchard Mansion not only boasts a private community but also offers convenient connections to the administrative, educational, healthcare, and commercial centres of Bình Dương. Beyond a standard residence, this will be a sustainable asset amid the era of increasingly scarce high-end low-rise property supply.

Spanning 18.9 hectares, developed jointly by CapitaLand Development and UOA Group, SYCAMORE is strategically located on Hung Vuong Boulevard in the New Bình Dương City. The project offers 3,500 long-term ownership apartments across low-, mid-, and high-rise zones, providing quality living spaces for around 13,000 residents. With a total project development value estimated at approximately 1 billion Singapore dollars (VND18 trillion), the entire project is expected to be completed by 2028.

CapitaLand Development (CLD) is the development arm of CapitaLand Group, with a portfolio worth S$18.5 billion as of September 30, 2025. Focusing on its core markets of Singapore, China and Viet Nam, CLD’s well-established real estate development capabilities span across various asset classes, including integrated developments, retail, office, lodging, residential, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.