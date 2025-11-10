Michelin leads smart mobility revolution with data and AI

From data insights to connected solutions

In line with Việt Nam's goal of becoming one of the top 30 countries in the world for innovation and digital transformation by 2045, Michelin is pioneering the application of AI and data analysis to promote the revolution of innovative, safe, and sustainable mobility.

The Group is capable of creating value from the data it collects, mines, and cross-compares, offering customers actionable solutions. This is made possible by its unrivalled understanding of usage patterns and behaviours, alongside sophisticated expertise in designing cutting-edge algorithms.

Under the Michelin Connected Fleet brand, the Group has brought together three data science companies acquired over the past decade: Sascar in Brazil, Nextraq in the United States, and Masternaut in Europe. Combined with its “tire-as-a-service” tyre maintenance outsourcing solution, these businesses serve more than a million trucks and vans under contract, creating a unique database for the Group’s fleet management customers.

The Smart Predictive Tire solution (part of Michelin Connected Fleet) monitors tyre condition in real time, predicting damage risks early through sensors and advanced data analysis algorithms. This system helps businesses optimise maintenance, reduce downtime, save fuel, and lower CO₂ emissions. With its high applicability and practical contributions to safety, performance, and sustainability, the solution was honoured with the I-Innovation Award at the SOLUTRANS international exhibition in 2023.

The Group is leveraging the full potential of artificial intelligence, developing robotic solutions specifically designed for the complex handling of flexible composites.

To accelerate the integration of AI capabilities in its production facilities, Michelin has selected Microsoft to support the deployment of innovative digital solutions that optimise energy use management across its global production plants. This partnership will help the Group reduce carbon emissions and fulfil its commitment to achieving net-zero by 2050.

Making mobility more innovative and more sustainable

In line with its “All Sustainable” vision, Michelin has set a target of using 40% renewable or recycled materials in its production and reducing CO₂ emissions by 50% compared to 2010 levels by 2030. Looking ahead to 2050, the Group aims to achieve 100% sustainable materials and net-zero carbon emissions. All natural rubber volumes used by the Group will be assessed as “deforestation-free”.

Today, Michelin is working to make mobility increasingly safer, more efficient, and more sustainable through dedicated connectivity solutions, innovative tyre inspection technologies, and the development of insights to improve road infrastructure safety.

Mr. Jason Tan Jing Shen, Managing Director of Michelin for Việt Nam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, emphasises: “We will achieve this by building and empowering a world-class organisation: one that champions a sustainable tomorrow through our innovations, nurtures talent, and advances sustainability. Together, we will create lasting value for our consumers, customers, partners, employees, society, and the planet – fully aligned with our ‘All-Sustainable’ approach of People, Profit, Planet.”

In Việt Nam, Michelin has reduced CO₂ emissions by more than 50% by shifting to sea freight and adopting renewable energy. The company has also eliminated plastic packaging for its motorcycle tyres, saving more than 300,000 kilograms of plastic each year. Additionally, more than 3,700 tons of CO₂ emissions have been reduced annually through the use of biomass boilers and solar power at its Bình Dương plant.

Michelin shapes a sustainable future with its comprehensive value creation model

Guided by its core values of respect for facts, people, customers, shareholders, and the environment, Michelin is charting a clear course toward a sustainable future. Every decision is made with a view to striking the right balance between People, Profit, and Planet.

In the tyre business, Michelin focuses on premium segments – from cars and two-wheelers to specialised vehicles in mining, agriculture, and aviation – while advancing Industry 4.0 production closer to customers and expanding B2B services.

Through its Polymer Composite Solutions, the Group drives innovation with bio-based resins, active membranes, and advanced reinforcements, alongside strategic ventures such as Symbio (hydrogen mobility), ResiCare (high-performance bio-materials), and WISAMO (Wing Sail Mobility – a wind propulsion system for maritime transport).

Michelin is also accelerating its Connected Solutions, including tyre-as-a-service, electric fleet support, and IoT-enabled mobility expertise. At the same time, the Group continues to grow its Lifestyle portfolio, from the MICHELIN Guide and new awards such as the Green Star and MICHELIN Key to a wide range of consumer products including car and bike accessories, sports and leisure gear, and collectibles.

About Michelin Vietnam

Michelin has been officially operating in Việt Nam since 2009, helping to shape the country’s rapidly growing mobility sector with solutions that prioritise innovation for a better and more sustainable life in motion. Today, Michelin provides consumers, enterprises, and mobility partners nationwide with a wide range of tyres for various modes of transportation through its authorised distribution network, with a focus on the Michelin Car Service retail network. This network marked a significant milestone with the opening of its 100th store in August 2025. For more information, please visit www.michelin.vn.