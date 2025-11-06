Minister of Agriculture and Environment meets with leading Dutch enterprises and Hùng Nhơn Group

HÀ NỘI -- On November 6, 2025, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Minister Trần Đức Thắng, member of the Party Central Committee, chaired a working session with senior leaders from major global corporations including De Heus (the Netherlands), Heineken Vietnam, and Hùng Nhơn Group.

The business delegation was led by Gabor Fluit, Global CEO of De Heus Group, together with Vũ Mạnh Hùng, chairman of Hùng Nhơn Group, and representatives of the participating enterprises.

In his opening remarks, Minister Thắng expressed his sincere appreciation to the leaders of the three corporations for taking the time to meet with the Ministry. He highly valued the close partnership between De Heus and Hùng Nhơn, describing it as a model of agricultural value-chain cooperation and a symbol of the strategic partnership between Viet Nam and the Netherlands.

The Minister praised the two corporations for effectively implementing modern livestock projects focusing on disease control, feedstock development, and expansion toward the Halal market, demonstrating both strategic foresight and strong execution capacity. He also encouraged the enterprises to accelerate efforts to bring Vietnamese livestock products to international markets, emphasising that with greater contributions from the livestock sector, Viet Nam is fully capable of achieving its goal of US$100 billion in agricultural exports by 2030.

Minister Thắng also acknowledged and commended the strong presence of Heineken Vietnam, a pioneer in water and environmental sustainability. He highlighted initiatives such as the “Clean Water for the Community” programme and the project to return nearly 700 million litres of water to the Tiền River Basin as tangible examples of Heineken’s commitment to sustainable development and promotion of a green economy mindset and corporate social responsibility.

The Minister appreciated the initiatives, proposals, and long-term investment commitments from international corporations, particularly De Heus in Việt Nam. He affirmed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment would continue to accompany both domestic and foreign enterprises, providing the most favourable mechanisms, policies, and administrative procedures to ensure effective project implementation, contributing to Việt Nam’s goal of building a green, sustainable, and low-emission agricultural sector.

During the meeting, the participants discussed investment and development plans for the 2025-2030 period, focusing on sustainable agricultural value chains, food processing, and export industries, with an emphasis on high technology and disease-free raw material zones. The De Heus - Hùng Nhơn joint venture presented its plan to develop DHN high-tech livestock complexes across the Northern region, Central Highlands, and Southeast region, aiming to build a fully integrated agricultural value chain, from breeding and farming to processing and export.

The working session also served as a platform for exchanging views on public-private partnership (PPP) models in developing sustainable agricultural value chains, promoting exports, and enhancing the global competitiveness of Vietnamese agricultural products.

Earlier, on October 2, 2025, at the headquarters of the HCM City People’s Committee, Chairman Nguyễn Văn Được met with De Heus, Heineken Vietnam, and Hùng Nhơn. During the meeting, the enterprises expressed interest in investing in high-tech agriculture, logistics, innovation, and the development of an international financial centre. The city’s leadership reiterated its commitment to accelerating administrative reforms, digitalising public services, and upgrading logistics infrastructure to provide optimal support for investors.

At the provincial level, on October 20, 2025, Chairman Nguyễn Văn Út of the Tây Ninh Provincial People’s Committee held a working session with Royal De Heus Group (the Netherlands) and Hùng Nhơn Group (Vietnam) regarding a series of high-tech agricultural projects for the 2025–2030 period, with total investment exceeding VNĐ10 trillion ($400 million). The projects aim to establish a comprehensive high-tech agricultural ecosystem, covering raw material zones, breeding, livestock farming, processing, and export. Once completed, the joint venture is expected to contribute approximately $2 billion in value by 2030, transforming Tây Ninh into a leading high-tech agricultural hub in Southeast Asia.

A key highlight of this investment chain is the construction of Tây Ninh’s first high-tech poultry slaughtering and processing plant, with an annual capacity of 52 million heads of livestock, equivalent to 132,000 tons of products. The facility will feature fully imported European production lines and comply with Halal, ISO 22000, and FSSC 22000 standards, scheduled for completion by late 2026.

The working session between the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the corporations Heineken, De Heus, and Hùng Nhơn once again demonstrated the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to supporting both domestic and international enterprises in developing a green, modern, and technology-driven agricultural sector, balancing economic growth with environmental protection and social welfare, and advancing toward a sustainable, low-emission, and globally integrated agriculture. - VNS