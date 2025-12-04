Việt Nam, China strengthen solidarity, friendship

HÀ NỘI — Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, on Thursday received US$500,000 in relief aid from the Chinese Government, delivered through the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam, to support flood-hit communities.

At the meeting with the VFF leader on the day, Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei said the amount, though modest, reflects the Chinese people’s sentiments toward the Vietnamese people, helping them recover from the recent storms and floods.

Recalling the April 2025 visit by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, the ambassador said the trip further strengthened the friendship between the two Parties and States.

Over the past years, many Chinese companies have come to Việt Nam to explore investment opportunities, with a focus on high-tech sectors - a trend that is gaining momentum, according to the diplomat.

He highlighted major bilateral cooperation projects now under way, along with active people-to-people exchanges that are helping deepen mutual understanding and strengthen ties between Vietnamese and Chinese youth.

The ambassador expressed his hope that Hoài will continue to work closely with the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in humane exchanges.

For her part, Hoài expressed her sincere gratitude to the Party, Government and people of China for their support, saying the aid reflects the solidarity and enduring friendship between the two countries.

The VFF leader believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with General Secretary and President Xi at its core, China will continue to make major strides that bring prosperity and well-being to its people and contribute to global peace and sustainable development.

She added that Việt Nam and China, sharing similar goals, paths and aspirations, are well positioned to complement and support each other in pursuing future growth.

Regarding ties between the VFF Central Committee and the CPPCC National Committee, she said the two sides have maintained many years of sincere and effective cooperation, with regular high-level exchanges and joint workshops on experience sharing, as well as various people-to-people activities.

She stressed that such exchanges not only help translate the common perceptions of the two Parties’ and States’ high-ranking leaders into concrete actions, but also deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and advance the building of a Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

She also highlighted cooperation between the two bodies’ member organisations, notably the first "Red Study Tours" programme for Vietnamese and Chinese youth — an initiative proposed by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Party General Secretary and President Xi — to educate young people about the longstanding friendship.

On this occasion, Hoài asked the ambassador to convey her best regards to Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, saying she values the relationship and looks forward to an opportunity to meet and discuss cooperation between the two bodies. — VNA/VNS