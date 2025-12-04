217 persons from central agencies to be nominated as deputies of 16th NA

HÀ NỘI – As many as 217 individuals from central-level agencies and units are expected to be nominated as deputies of the 16th National Assembly (NA), according to the first consultation of the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on Thursday.

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thi Thanh, who is a member of the National Election Council, emphasised that selecting exemplary persons who represent the will, aspirations, and intellect of the people in the NA and People's Councils at all levels is a key task of the entire Party, people, and armed forces in 2026.

According to Thanh, the Politburo and the NA have decided that the election date is March 15, 2026, or the 27th day of the first lunar month. Therefore, the second and third rounds of consultations, as well as the organisation of related meetings, will coincide with the Lunar New Year.

The procedures and processes for consultation and gathering voter opinions at candidates' work and living places will be carried out as prescribed. Therefore, the VFF committees from the central to the local levels hold a crucial role in ensuring that the election of deputies to the 16th legislature and all-level People's Councils for the 2026–2031 term is truly a political event for the entire nation and people, as well as a great celebration for all citizens, she stressed.

President of the VFF Central Committee Bũi Thị Minh Hoài, who is also Vice Chairwoman of the National Election Council, said that the meeting reached a consensus on the proposed structure and composition of candidates as outlined in Resolution No. 1897/NQ-UBTVQH15 of the NA Standing Committee. It also agreed on the proposed number of individuals from political organisations, the VFF, socio-political organisations, social organisations, professional associations, the people's armed forces, and central-level state agencies to be nominated for seats in the 16th NA. VNA/VNS