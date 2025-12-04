Việt Nam, EU review progress on sustainable energy transition cooperation

HÀ NỘI - Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hoàng Long and EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier co-chaired the 4th meeting of the EU-Vietnam Sustainable Energy Transition Programme (SETP) Steering Committee in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of the budget support component, disbursement targets, and the implementation of goals within the logical framework of the SETP. It also sought guidance and approval for the annual work plan of supplementary support projects.

In his remarks, Long emphasised that this is a regular activity aimed at updating progress and assessing the effectiveness of ongoing projects. He noted that SETP is a highly effective cooperation programme, especially as Việt Nam intensifies energy transition following its commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

He also acknowledged the strong support from the EU and stressed that the effective implementation of current programmes will lay the foundation for expanding cooperation in the future.

Julien Guerrier highlighted that, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the EU, energy cooperation continues to be a key focus. He praised Việt Nam’s efforts in implementing the revised Power Development Plan VIII and its roadmap for a just energy transition, and affirmed that the EU is always ready to support Việt Nam in achieving concrete results.

At the meeting, representatives from the Electricity Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported on the progress of the budget support component of the SETP, including the implementation of energy policies and goals, as well as the feasibility of meeting the planned indicators.

In addition, representatives from the EU-Vietnam Sustainable Energy Transition Technical Support Project (EVSET); the Accelerating Innovative Start-ups for Energy Efficiency (AIS4EE) project; the accelerating energy efficiency in large industries through energy management systems, system optimisation and the promotion and adoption of energy efficiency in small and medium-sized enterprises (IEEP) project also presented reports on the implementation progress of additional support projects and related documents that need to be approved by the Steering Committee.

Long stated that all projects are of significant importance and relevance to Việt Nam's sustainable energy development orientation. He emphasised that the results achieved at this meeting will help strengthen the foundation of Việt Nam-EU cooperation in the next phase.

The EU ambassador also acknowledged that Việt Nam has met its deadlines and expressed agreement with the work plan presented at this event.

The meeting further affirmed the shared commitment of Việt Nam and the EU in promoting the transition to clean energy, aiming for sustainable development and a modern, flexible energy system. VNA/VNS