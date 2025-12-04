Government, National Assembly praised for impressive, innovative tenure

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) deputies have praised the impressive leadership during the 2021-26 tenure and proposed that the Government continue to place people’s well-being at the centre so that every citizen can share the success of the country’s development process.

Lawmakers on Thursday discussed the performance reports for the 2021–26 term of the State President and the Government, along with the draft performance report for the 15th term of the NA, part of the ongoing tenth session.

Legislators also looked into the performance reports for the 15th term of the NA Standing Committee, Council for Ethnic Affairs, and committees and those of the State Audit Office.

NA Deputy Phạm Văn Hòa from Đồng Tháp Province said the past tenure took place amid complex and unpredictable global and regional developments, while domestically the country faced severe disease outbreaks and extreme weather events that caused significant losses of life and property.

Under the Government and Prime Minister’s strong and decisive leadership, along with the consensus of the people and businesses, the Government fulfilled its responsibilities to the Party and the people, excellently completed its tasks and met or exceeded the targets assigned by the NA, he said.

According to the deputy, the Government and the Prime Minister have directed efforts to remove difficulties for enterprises and ensure social security at all times and in all places. In emergencies, leaders of the Government, ministries, central agencies and localities were always present to provide timely direction.

Deputy Nguyễn Tâm Hùng from HCM City proposed that the Government continue to perfect a multi-objective economic governance mechanism based on policy approaches instead of individual laws, while strongly implementing controlled policy pilots to test new economic models before codifying them.

He also proposed the Government prioritise resources and breakthrough mechanisms for key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, core technologies, green transition and circular economy, developing regional and national innovation centres, and encouraging private investment in research, development and commercialisation of scientific achievements.

He praised the Government for innovative governance thinking, decisive actions, comprehensive outcomes and the candid recognisation of shortcomings along with immediate proposed solutions. This has formed an important basis for inheriting achievements, overcoming challenges and shaping a new phase of development, realising the aspiration for a strong and prosperous Việt Nam.

Innovative National Assembly tenure

Deputy Nguyễn Thị Thủy from Thái Nguyên Province praised the NA in the 2021-26 tenure for innovations in legislative approaches, reduced time and procedures in the lawmaking process, fundamental reforms in the drafting process and new thinking in removing legal bottlenecks.

She proposed that the Government widely solicit public feedback on any draft decree containing policies with broad socio-economic impacts.

Deputy Dương Khắc Mai from Lâm Đồng Province said the NA’s report on its performance provides a comprehensive account of the NA’s work during a term marked by unprecedented challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global economic downturn to urgent requirements for economic recovery, institutional reform, organisational restructuring and rapid digital transformation.

Despite this context, the NA successfully handled an enormous volume of work with demanding requirements on both quality and progress, he said.

He proposed the focus in the next tenure should not be on passing more laws, but on ensuring legal stability, predictability, feasibility and reasonable compliance costs. — VNS