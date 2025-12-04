Việt Nam seeks stronger role in multilateral diplomacy

HÀ NỘI — Senior officials, diplomats and scholars gathered in Hà Nội yesterday to discuss how Việt Nam can strengthen its multilateral diplomacy as global challenges become more complex and interlinked.

The international conference, organised by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, assessed progress made since the 13th National Party Congress set the goal of promoting and strengthening multilateral engagement, especially within ASEAN and the United Nations.

Opening the event, Associate Professor Dr Hoàng Phúc Lâm, Deputy Director of the academy, said the world is undergoing rapid shifts driven by geopolitical tension, technological change and environmental pressures. These developments make multilateral cooperation more essential than ever, as no country can tackle issues such as climate change, water security, pandemics and cyber threats alone.

He said that multilateral diplomacy has played a key role in Việt Nam’s development over the past three decades, helping maintain a stable external environment, enhance the country’s international standing and attract investment and technological resources.

To meet new demands, Dr Lâm said Việt Nam must sharpen its forecasting capacity, improve strategic planning, build stronger institutional expertise and invest in training personnel for multilateral forums. He also highlighted the importance of engaging in emerging global mechanisms involving artificial intelligence, digital governance, maritime security and environmental protection.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng reaffirmed that multilateral diplomacy is central to safeguarding independence, sovereignty and sustainable development. She stressed Việt Nam’s commitment to contributing to a rules-based, equitable international order.

Discussions at the event focused on both the theoretical foundations and practical experience of multilateral diplomacy.

Scholars underscored the continued relevance of Hồ Chí Minh’s diplomatic principles, emphasising the importance of remaining steadfast in core values while responding flexibly to evolving global circumstances.

Participants also examined rising strategic competition, new security challenges and the emergence of fresh multilateral structures. These trends, they agreed, offer Việt Nam opportunities to enhance policymaking, strengthen human resources and expand economic, cultural and digital diplomacy.

Representatives from foreign diplomatic missions welcomed Việt Nam’s growing leadership and affirmed their support for the country’s increasingly active and responsible role in regional and global forums.

The event served not only as a venue for academic exchange but also as a platform to gather insights and recommendations for the Party and State as Việt Nam prepares for the next stage of its development. It reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening its role in a rapidly evolving multilateral landscape and to enhancing its contributions to regional and international cooperation. — VNS