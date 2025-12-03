Việt Nam, Belarus strengthen security cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang held talks with State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Volfovich Aleksandr Grigorievich held talks on Wednesday in Hà Nội, where they also signed a protocol to establish a joint working group to expand and strengthen cooperation in security.

Quang highlighted that bilateral ties have grown strongly since the two countries elevated relations to a Strategic Partnership in May 2025. Cooperation has expanded across diplomacy, security and defence, science and technology, economy, education, transport, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

In the field of security and law enforcement, the minister noted that the two sides have maintained regular delegation exchanges, effectively implemented signed agreements, and shared information related to political, economic and security issues. Việt Nam and Belarus have also coordinated to verify, apprehend and extradite criminals involving citizens of both countries.

Quang welcomed the positive outcomes of the first security consultation held on December 2, co-chaired by Deputy Minister Lê Quốc Hùng and Deputy State Secretary Neverovsky Alexander Viktorovich. Both sides exchanged views on global and regional security trends, discussed information security and cybersecurity, and agreed on several directions for future cooperation.

Given the fast-evolving global security environment and rising traditional and non-traditional security challenges, the minister proposed that both parties continue implementing the Việt Nam–Belarus Strategic Partnership and the 2026–2028 cooperation roadmap. He called for stronger collaboration in security industry development, deeper security dialogue mechanisms, and more exchanges between security and police agencies.

He also suggested strengthening direct cooperation through regular delegation visits, joint verification of cases involving citizens of both countries, and mutual support at multilateral forums. Priority areas include implementing the newly signed protocol, as well as exploring cooperation in non-traditional security areas such as high-tech crime prevention and climate change response.

Việt Nam is also seeking expanded cooperation in training and capacity-building in cybersecurity, fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue operations, along with potential transfers of specialised technical equipment.

State Secretary Volfovich Aleksandr Grigorievich reaffirmed that security cooperation remains a key pillar of the Belarus–Việt Nam Strategic Partnership. He expressed confidence that the newly signed protocol will open broader cooperation opportunities in counter-terrorism, combating transnational crime, information and cybersecurity, and professional training. — VNA/VNS