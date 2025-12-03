Vietnamese, Lao PMs co-chair Intergovernmental Committee’s 48th meeting in Vientiane

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired the 48th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee on Bilateral Cooperation in Vientiane on Wednesday.

The meeting aimed to review and assess the implementation of agreements under the Việt Nam–Laos Cooperation Plans for the 2021–2025 period and for 2025, and discuss and agree on cooperation orientations and tasks for the 2026–2030 period and for 2026, particularly the realisation of outcomes from the recent high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

Welcoming PM Chính and the high-level Vietnamese delegation, PM Sonexay emphasised that this working trip, taking place on the 50th anniversary of Laos' National Day, is of great significance because it immediately advances the high-level agreements between the two Parties and brings to life the strategic cohesion between the two countries.

At the meeting, after hearing reports reviewing fields of collaboration in the 2021–2025 period and the orientations and tasks for 2026–2030, the two PMs and leaders of ministries, sectors and agencies from both sides provided information and discussed specific measures to implement upcoming cooperation agreements, including concrete programmes and projects.

PM Chính identified 10 notable achievements in bilateral cooperation: political relations at the highest level; defence–security cooperation serving as a pillar; impressive growth in economic and trade ties; major breakthroughs in financial collaboration; progress in energy cooperation; effective implementation of aid programmes; efficient operation of the Laos–Việt Nam expert team; strong growth in cooperation in education, training, culture and tourism; and the removal of obstacles in various projects.

The two leaders noted that, based on the exceptionally strong and trusted political and diplomatic relations, which serve as the core and overarching orientation of bilateral relations, cooperation in defence and security has remained close and effective, contributing to the successful maintenance of political stability and social order in each country, building a shared border of peace, stability, friendship and comprehensive cooperation and effectively combating various types of crime, especially transnational crime.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation has made significant progress. As of April, Việt Nam had invested in 267 projects in Laos, with total registered capital of US$5.63 billion. In the first 10 months of this year, Việt Nam's investment inflows reached $566.1 million, focusing on high-quality, sustainable projects in key sectors where Laos has strengths, such as clean energy, mining and agriculture.

Many Vietnamese-invested projects in Laos are operating effectively, contributing positively to socio-economic development, creating jobs and increasing incomes for thousands of workers, and generating additional revenue for Laos’ state budget, especially in sectors such as telecommunications, banking, rubber cultivation and processing, food and agricultural production and processing, and dairy manufacturing.

In the January–October period, two-way trade hit $2.6 billion, up 50.4 per cent compared with the same period in 2024, with Việt Nam recording a trade deficit of $626.2 million.

Cooperation in education and training, science and technology, culture, tourism, people-to-people exchanges and collaboration between ministries, agencies and localities has been vibrant and continues to be strengthened. Việt Nam and Laos have coordinated closely and supported each other at multilateral and regional forums, particularly in working with other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to build the ASEAN Community and maintain ASEAN’s unity and consensus on strategic regional issues.

PM Chính emphasised that in the current context, the two countries need new determination, new approaches and new driving forces to create momentum and a renewed spirit for joint development and to further promote and deepen the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship, making it a model in international relations.

To advance bilateral ties, especially following the recent high-level meeting between the two Parties, the two leaders agreed to immediately work together to deepen the substance of Việt Nam–Laos relations to a new height of 'great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion,' in which political relations are vital; defence–security and economic cooperation are key pillars; collaboration in science, technology and education–training is a breakthrough; partnerships between businesses and the people are a foundation; and collaboration between localities is a driving force.

Agreeing with PM Chính's remarks, the Lao PM said he will direct the Lao–Việt Nam Intergovernmental Sub-committee to create breakthroughs and ensure in-depth implementation of high-level agreements and directions across all fields.

Recognising that Vietnamese investors in Laos have contributed to economic development and job creation, PM Sonexay encouraged Vietnamese businesses to invest in large-scale projects in Laos, promote connectivity in transport and energy infrastructure, implement the Vientiane–Hà Nội expressway project and improve the effectiveness of the potash mining project.

Affirming his commitment to continue creating favourable conditions for enterprises to invest and operate effectively in accordance with Laos’ requirements, especially in high-value, clean agriculture, science and technology, he proposed both sides further improve the quality of human resources training, while agreeing on building Laos–Việt Nam University and emphasising the need to develop vocational schools and educational institutions in border areas.

The two PMs agreed to continue raising strategic trust to a higher level, further strengthen cooperation in defence and security and create strong, groundbreaking, strategic progress in economic, trade, investment and infrastructure cooperation. This includes promoting connectivity between the two economies, enhancing infrastructure links, ensuring economic and energy security for each country, removing the obstacles and barriers, and ensuring that bilateral cooperation programmes and projects achieve high effectiveness.

In the immediate term, beginning in 2026, both sides will focus on effectively implementing the Việt Nam–Laos Joint Statements and the agreement signed at the 48th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee on Bilateral Cooperation and will introduce strong and practical measures to further deepen political and diplomatic relations, strengthen the defence–security cooperation pillar and continue giving special priority to cooperation in education and training.

The two sides will continue to deepen political and diplomatic ties to achieve even higher effectiveness, guide the overall direction of bilateral cooperation, maintain and enhance the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms and efficiently organise high-level visits, meetings and exchanges in flexible formats.

The two PMs agreed to step up economic connectivity and promote bilateral investment and trade cooperation. The Lao Government will continue providing preferential and favourable conditions for large and key projects of Vietnamese enterprises, consider adjusting regulations related to timelines for hydropower and mining investment to align with new conditions and promote strong growth in trade turnover, striving to increase bilateral trade in 2026 by 10–15 per cent compared with 2025, with the goal of soon raising the turnover to $5 billion and moving toward $10 billion per year. Both sides will focus on addressing obstacles, advancing transport infrastructure connectivity, and identifying agriculture and rural development as one of the pillars of their economic cooperation.

Both sides will continue to promote cooperation between ministries, sectors, agencies and localities and prioritise and enhance the quality of cooperation in education, training and human resources development. In this regard, the Vietnamese Government will continue to provide 1,300 scholarships for Lao officials and students to study in Việt Nam and will continue sending teachers to teach Vietnamese language in Laos.

At the meeting, the two sides signed the Cooperation Agreement between the two Governments for the 2026–2030 period, the Agreement on the 2026 Cooperation Plan between the two Governments, the minutes of the 48th meeting and the Cooperation Plan for 2026 between the Ministries of Education and Training of Việt Nam and Laos. — VNA