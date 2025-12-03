NA deputies review implementation of resolutions on specialised supervision, Q&A

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers on Wednesday are looking into reports on the Government members, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Auditor General's implementation of the 14th and 15th National Assembly's resolutions on specialised supervision and question-and-answer (Q&A) activities.

As part of the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing 10th session, the plenary discussion is broadcast live on radio and television for voters and the public to follow.

During the 10th session, legislators are discussing relevant agencies' reports on the implementation of nine resolutions on specialised supervision, and seven resolutions on Q&A issued during the 14th and 15th tenures, covering 17 specific areas.

The supervisory activity is to evaluate the overall implementation by the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit Office of Việt Nam for several NA resolutions on specialised supervision and Q&A.

It is also intended to perfect policies and laws to enhance the sense of responsibility of heads of the eagencies subject to supervision; to make adjustments in direction and administration; address shortcomings and obstacles, and ensure the strict enforcement of the NA’s resolutions, thereby enhancing the implementation quality and effectiveness.

Based on the verification reports by NA agencies, the standing board of the NA Committee for People's Aspirations and Supervision has summarised the results achieved and the existing problems and limitations in each field, including the laws on construction, transport, real estate, housing, and urban and rural planning; the apparatus restructuring; policies for civil servants and public employees; the expansion of social insurance and unemployemt insurance coverage

In the afternoonon sitting, lawmakers are set to vote on the Law on the State of Emergency.

After that, they will listen to the proposals and verification reports on five issues – the investment policy for the national target programmes on new-style rural area development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas through 2035; the investment policy for the Vinh – Thanh Thuỷ Expressway project; the draft NA resolution on mechanisms and policies for national energy development for 2026–2030; a draft NA resolution amending certain articles of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City; and a draft NA resolution amending certain provisions of Resolution 136/2024/QH15 on organising urban administration and piloting special mechanisms and policies for the development of Đà Nẵng City.

Later, NA deputies are scheduled to hold group discussions on these issues. VNA/VNS