Việt Nam assists Laos to build new public security command centre

VIENTIANE – Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security General Vilay Lakhamphong on Tuesday co-chaired the ground-breaking ceremony for the security command centre of the Lao Ministry of Public Security in Vientiane.

Addressing the ceremony, Quang, who was accompanying Party General Secretary Tô Lâm during a state visit to Laos, underlined that the Vietnam-Laos relationship is an exemplary, loyal, and pure one tested and strengthened throughout both nations’ national liberation struggles, as well as national protection and development processes.

In recent years, the Vietnamese and Lao ministries of public security have closely coordinated in preventing and combating “peaceful evolution”, “riot and subversion”, terrorism, schemes and activities of hostile and reactionary forces, as well as those abusing issues related to religion, democracy, and human rights to undermine each country’s national security, he said. The two sides have also worked effectively together to fight transnational crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking and high-tech crime.

Amidst complex global political, security, and economic developments, along with rising traditional and non-traditional security challenges, Quang suggested the two ministries strengthen cooperation to firmly safeguard national security and maintain social order in each country.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security will always stand side by side with, wholeheartedly support, and assist its Lao counterpart in overcoming all difficulties and challenges, and fulfilling the tasks entrusted by the Lao Party, State and people, he affirmed.

Việt Nam considers its support for Laos in building the new security command centre both essential and urgent, he continued, noting that the existing headquarters, built in the 1960s with modest scale, has deteriorated and can no longer meet the operational and development needs of the Lao public security force.

Quang expressed his belief that once completed and put into operation, the new centre will help enhance the Lao ministry’s capacity in safeguarding national security and maintaining social order, contributing to the people’s peace and happiness.

For his part, Lakhamphong expressed sincere gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, Government, and Ministry of Public Security for their support for the project.

The centre will play an important role in enabling the Lao public security force to fulfil their tasks, he stated. VNA/VNS