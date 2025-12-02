South Korean Navy ship docks in Đà Nẵng to strengthen ties

ĐÀ NẴNG — Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Navy training ship Hansando, carrying 375 crew members, docked at the central city’s Tiên Sa Port on Tuesday to begin a four-day friendly visit to Đà Nẵng.

Commanded by Rear Admiral Hong Sang Yong, the ship will host exchanges and visits to the city’s people’s committee, the Vietnamese Navy Zone 3, and local destinations, as well as sports games with Vietnamese navy personnel.

The RoK and Vietnamese navies will conduct a joint diving exercise for hull checks and logistics preparation during the friendly programme.

South Korean sailors will also present musical and taekwondo performances and deliver gifts to children at the Hope Village in Đà Nẵng.

Hansando is the second South Korean Navy ship to visit the city in 2025, following the destroyer Kang Gam Chan, which made a three-day visit in May.

These friendly visits aim to boost friendship, co-operation and exchanges within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the RoK.

RoK's investment in the city has reached US$382 million, placing Korea among the top five foreign investors in Đà Nẵng.

The city hosted 1.8 million Korean tourists in the first ten months of 2025, accounting for 30 per cent of total international visitors.

Since 2022, the annual Việt Nam–Korean Cultural Festival has been held in Đà Nẵng and Hội An.

Six universities from Korea have also signed agreements with Đà Nẵng’s Đông Á University, while five cities – Changwon, Daegu, Hwaseong, Seoul and Jeju – have officially established friendship ties with Đà Nẵng. — VNS