AI-centred digital government blueprint for 2030 approved

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng has signed a decision approving the Digital Government Development Programme, setting a roadmap to build a fully digital State apparatus by 2030.

The programme mandates sweeping digital transformation across all State agencies, ensuring that administrative processing, internal management, leadership and governance are conducted based on real-time data and results-based management.

It also calls for building on existing achievements while guaranteeing uniformity, interoperability, data sharing and the elimination of overlap throughout the political system from central to local levels under the two-tier local administration model.

By 2030, Việt Nam aims to complete the establishment of a smart, digital government powered by big data and artificial intelligence (AI), delivering proactive, predictive and citizen-centric governance models. All core operations will run on interconnected national platforms, supported by robust cybersecurity, personal data protection and asserted digital sovereignty, with AI positioned as the backbone of public administration, service delivery and policymaking.

The programme sets binding targets for the next two years. By 2027, 100 per cent of eligible administrative procedures must be available as fully online end-to-end services, with businesses required to submit production and trade-related information only once. Citizen and enterprise satisfaction with online services must reach 95 per cent.

All national digital platforms and sectoral shared platforms serving digital government will be completed and deployed nationwide. Administrative papers at all levels are to be processed electronically, reporting regimes fully digitised and task assignments from the Government monitored online.

Ministries and localities must reach level 3 in data governance maturity, with all public officials, civil servants and public employees trained in basic digital skills and half of IT and digital transformation personnel certified in basic data governance.

From 2028 to 2030, benchmarks rise further: online service satisfaction must hit 99 per cent, with 50 per cent of essential services delivered proactively and personalised via AI. All State agencies will publish standardised open data, fully digitise administrative records and maximise reuse of digital information.

Ministries and localities are required to reach data governance maturity level 4, with 90 per cent attaining the highest level 5. Every information system must connect through standardised data-sharing services, and all agencies must employ at least one AI application in daily governance.

A quarter of leadership roles in each agency must be filled by officials with sci-tech or digital transformation expertise. All information systems supporting digital government will undergo mandatory cybersecurity approval and regular inspection.

To meet these goals, the programme outlines several task groups covering institutional improvement, digital data and platform development, infrastructure upgrades, cybersecurity reinforcement, workforce training, international cooperation, funding assurance and performance monitoring and evaluation. VNA/VNS