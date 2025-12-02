Vietnamese Party leader meets with Lao PM in Vientiane

VIENTIANE — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm had a meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on December 1.

Hailing the state visit by General Secretary Lâm, the host described the Vietnamese leader and high-ranking delegation’s presence as a great contribution to the success of the ceremony marking the 50th National Day of Laos.

PM Sonexay Siphandone congratulated General Secretary Lâm for being honoured with the Lao National Gold Order, a noble reward from the Lao Party and State in recognition of his contribution to bilateral relations.

He also offered congratulations to Việt Nam on its achievements over the last 95 years under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam while extending sympathies on the human and property losses during the recent storms and floods.

The PM thanked General Secretary Lâm for directing the Vietnamese Government in closely coordinating with the Lao side to carry out the high-level agreements, especially those in economic cooperation.

He pledged to order ministries, sectors, localities, and relevant agencies of Laos to actively resolve the obstacles facing Vietnamese businesses, create more favourable conditions for those operating in Laos, and substantively improve the investment environment.

He also encouraged large businesses of Việt Nam to keep expanding investments in his country.

Congratulating Laos on its enormous socio-economic attainments, General Secretary Lâm voiced his belief that under the clear-sighted leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the decisive action of the Government, and the close coordination of all-level authorities and sectors, Laos will surmount difficulties, secure strong development, successfully organise the 12th National Party Congress, and establish itself as a country of peace, independence, democracy, unity, and prosperity.

Việt Nam always gives the top priority to the enhancement of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, he stated.

That the two countries strengthen political trust, exert efforts to resolve delayed projects, seek new directions for each cooperation area, put people’s interests at the centre, and work closely to ensure security, safety, and socio-political stability in each nation reflects the profound common perception of the unique Laos – Việt Nam relationship from top leaders to ministries, sectors, and localities, he added.

General Secretary Lâm informed PM Thongloun Sisoulith about the outcomes of his meeting with the Party General Secretary and President of Laos, including the consensus on highly significant measures for bilateral relations in the new era.

He asked the two PMs to continue directing the two sides' agencies to ensure close coordination and active implementation of the high-level commitments and agreements.

Both host and guest praised the efforts by relevant ministries in advancing and completing some notable projects that mark the visit, including the opening of the Việt Nam – Laos Friendship Park in Vientiane and the inauguration of the Friendship Hospital in Houaphanh province.

General Secretary Lâm suggested that the two sides continue reinforcing political trust, maintain high-level mutual visits and contacts, and ensure the successful organisation of the 48th Việt Nam – Laos Intergovernmental Committee meeting following the high-level meeting between the two Parties on Tuesday to implement the outcomes of the high-level talks and agreements. Key areas include strategic connectivity in development visions, spatial and infrastructure integration, economic corridors, logistics, energy, and green transition.

The countries should enhance practical economic collaboration to turn it into a true pillar of the Việt Nam – Laos comprehensive cooperation, accelerate key joint projects, strengthen transport and energy linkages, and raise bilateral trade to US$5 billion, with a longer-term target of $10 billion, he said.

Recognising defence and security as a pillar of cooperation rooted in geographic proximity and shared national interests, General Secretary Lâm urged stronger collaboration to maintain political and social stability, and effective border management.

He affirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to supporting Laos in developing human resources, with priority to the training of strategic-level leaders and key management personnel, to help build a contingent of capable cadres deeply aware of the special Việt Nam – Laos solidarity.

The Party General Secretary also called on both sides to promote education on the traditional special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos, particularly among the youth, and expand local-level cooperation, especially in the provinces of security and economic significance and border localities.

Finally, the Vietnamese leader proposed the two sides enhance information sharing, coordination, and mutual support at international and regional forums as well as subregional mechanisms while deepening ASEAN cooperation, strengthening ASEAN’s unity and centrality, and maintaining the bloc's common voice on strategic regional issues. VNA/VNS