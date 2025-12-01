NA Standing Committee's 52nd session to open on December 2

HÀ NỘI — The 52nd session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will open on December 2 with two phases, according to the NA Office.

The first phase will run on the afternoons of December 2, 3 and 4, and the second from December 24-25.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn will deliver the opening remarks and, alternatively chair the session with the Vice Chairpersons.

The NA Standing Committee will give opinions on revisions to key draft laws, including the revised Bankruptcy Law; the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Statistics; the Law on Artificial Intelligence; the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control; and the revised Press Law.

The committee will also consider a group of three tax-related draft laws - the revised Law on Personal Income Tax, the revised Law on Tax Administration, and the Law on amendments and supplements to the Law on Public Debt Management; as well as a group of five drafts concerning education reform and a NA Resolution outlining specific mechanisms under Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education. A draft Law on a Specialised Court at the International Financial Centre will also be discussed.

The agenda also includes the adoption of one ordinance, and a number of resolutions on different matters, along with issues related to oversight work.

The NA Standing Committee will also consider its 2026 work programme.

On major national matters, the committee will comment on proposed adjustments to Resolution No. 94/2015/QH13 on Long Thành International Airport, and on amendments to Resolution No 170/2024/QH15 concerning mechanisms to address obstacles in projects and land-related issues in HCM City, Đà Nẵng, and Khánh Hoà.

The session will also review and approve ambassador appointments; summarise the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly; and give initial opinions on preparations for the first session of the 16th National Assembly. — VNA/VNS