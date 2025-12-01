Lao National Gold Order presented to Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm

VIENTIANE — General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on Monday awarded a National Gold Order - the highest honour of Laos - to General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm.

The award aims to recognise the Vietnamese Party leader’s significant contributions to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Việt Nam.

In his remarks at the ceremony in Vientiane, Party General Secretary Lâm expressed his deep honour and emotion at receiving the order, stressing that the award is not only a personal pride but also a vivid testament to the exemplary, time-tested relationship of comradeship, brotherhood and close-knit cooperation between the two countries.

He paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong – the visionary leaders who nurtured and laid the solid foundations for the special Việt Nam–Laos friendship, dedicating their hearts, minds and aspirations to peace, prosperity and happiness for both countries' people. Thanks to that legacy, he noted, Việt Nam and Laos today take pride in an unbreakable bond of solidarity and loyalty.

The Party chief also expressed sincere gratitude to the Lao Party, State and people for standing shoulder to shoulder with Việt Nam throughout the past struggle for national independence, as well as in the current cause of national protection, construction and development.

He emphasised that this spirit of solidarity has been a powerful source of strength behind the historic achievements and lasting peace of both nations, and will continue to guide Việt Nam and Laos in advancing together, sharing a common path, vision and destiny.

The top leader affirmed his commitment to working closely with the leaders of the Lao Party and State to further cultivate the faithful and everlasting Việt Nam–Laos relations, deserving of the sacrifices of past generations and meeting the aspirations of the people of both countries. — VNA/VNS