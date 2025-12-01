Việt Nam extends congratulations to Laos on 50th National Day

HÀ NỘI – On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975 – 2025), the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government of Việt Nam, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee on December 1 jointly sent a congratulatory message to the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, the President, the National Assembly, the Government of Laos, and the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction.

In their message, Vietnamese leaders emphasised that over the past five decades, under the sound leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people have overcome numerous challenges, steadfastly safeguarding and building the nation, and achieving significant and historic accomplishments across all fields. Laos has maintained stable socio-economic development, improved living standards, safeguarded political security and social order, and enhanced its role and reputation in the international arena.

The message highlighted the orientations set by the LPRP’s 11th National Congress, which laid out goals and tasks for national development in the new period, with the aim of bringing Laos out of underdevelopment by 2026. The Vietnamese leaders expressed firm belief that, under the leadership of the LPRP, Laos will continue securing even greater achievements, successfully organise the 12th National Party Congress in early 2026, and build a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified and prosperous country in line with its socialist-oriented goals.

The message also noted that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, founded by Việt Nam's President Hồ Chí Minh, and Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong of Laos, has been growing strongly across spheres, contributing significantly to the cause of reform, as well as national construction and defence of each nation.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people have consistently offered strong and comprehensive support for Laos’ renewal process, and regard ties with Laos as a top priority in their foreign policy, the message said. In all circumstances, Việt Nam will make every effort to work with Laos to preserve, safeguard and continually strengthen the special Việt Nam–Laos solidarity, ensuring it grows deeper, more substantive and more effective across all areas, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and beyond.

The message concluded with best wishes for the everlasting growth and sustainability of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples of Việt Nam and Laos. It also conveyed wishes of good health and further success to the Lao Party, State, Government, and Front leaders.

On the same day, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended congratulations to Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane and Bounleua Phandanouvong, Head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations. VNA/VNS