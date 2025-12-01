Vietnamese front leader congratulates Laos on 50th National Day

HÀ NỘI - Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Bùi Thị Minh Hoài has sent a congratulatory letter to Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) on the occasion of Laos’ 50th National Day (December 2) and the 105th birth anniversary of President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13).

In the letter, Hoài was delighted to note that under the LPRP’s sound leadership over the past five decades, the fraternal Lao people have achieved great victories in the past struggle for national liberation and in the subsequent cause of national construction and development. In these proud achievements, the LFNC has played an important role in uniting and pooling all strata of society, harnessing their collective strength, creativity, and resources to drive Laos’ overall success.

The VFF Central Committee affirms its high regard for advancing and deepening the friendly and cooperative relationship with the LFNC in a substantive and effective manner, making important contributions to the respective national efforts in renewal, construction, and defence, while also bolstering the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, she wrote.

She firmly believed that under the LPRP’s leadership, the LFNC and fraternal Lao people would continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in advancing the renovation process and building a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified, and prosperous Laos.

The Vietnamese official concluded by wishing for good health and happiness to Sinlavong, together with leaders and staff of the LFNC Central Committee. She also wished LFNC Central Committee continued growth and success in fulfilling its noble mission for national prosperity and well-being of its people. VNA/VNS