MoIT issues digital transformation strategy for 2025-30 period

HÀ NỘI — Data will be a driving force for innovation, improving the effectiveness of management, operations and economic development through decision support systems and smart data governance.

The ministry of Industry and Trade has issued Decision 3348/QĐ-BCТ on a Digital Transformation Strategy for the 2025-30 period.

In terms of a strategic vision, the ministry aims to build a data system that is accurate, complete, seamlessly connected and secure to serve as a core foundation for driving comprehensive digital transformation within the ministry, ensuring its operational effectiveness.

Data will drive innovation and improve management efficiency, operations and economic development through decision support systems and smart data governance.

The ministry will complete the infrastructure for advanced and modern data storage and processing, master and become self-reliant in data technologies and form a specialised workforce in data science, big data analysis and processing.

Ahead of issuing this strategy, the ministry has already built and established 37 databases, data centres and a Local Government Service Platform.

However, data remains fragmented, lacking connectivity and synchronisation, while the current approach to data exploitation has not been automated and does not maximise infrastructure efficiency.

Forming a data ecosystem to meet the needs of data application across various sectors while ensuring security and the protection of state secrets has become urgent.

This strategy is an important foundation to maintain the ministry’s leadership position in digital transformation. It aims to complete the legal framework for data to create a data ecosystem that is accurate, complete, connected and unified.

It will also promote the creation of an integrated data infrastructure for the ministry to facilitate internal and inter-ministerial data sharing and exploitation.

In particular, the ministry’s Digital Transformation Strategy closely follows the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws on scientific and technological development, innovation and national digital transformation.

Key principles involve placing data at the core. All data within the ministry must be reviewed, categorised and updated based on an overall architecture, ensuring it is shareable, used appropriately and secure.

Priority will be given to developing centralised data infrastructure, building and planning the overall infrastructure for the ministry's data centres based on prioritising the development of large data centres and promoting the creation of integrated data sources for the ministry.

At the same time, it will reform work processes based on data, shifting from data search to sharing, integrating and reusing data, from private ownership to shared data use for collective benefits. The sharing, integration and reuse of data will be the responsibility of all officials and staff. — VNS