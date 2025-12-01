AEON Vietnam breaks ground on shopping centre in Đồng Tháp

ĐỒNG THÁP — AEON Vietnam broke ground on construction for the AEON Mỹ Tho Shopping Centre in Đồng Tháp Province on November 29.

The project marks AEON’s continued expansion in the Mekong Delta, aiming to provide a modern retail experience, enrich customer lifestyles and support local socio-economic development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Đồng Tháp Provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Thành Diệu said: “The launch ceremony of the AEON Mỹ Tho SC marks a highly significant milestone, representing an important step forward in developing modern trade and services as well as promoting the province’s socio-economic growth.

"We also expect AEON Vietnam to work closely with the local authorities to develop a roadmap for bringing the province’s products, especially its signature agricultural specialties, into the supply chain of the entire AEON system.”

AEON Mỹ Tho SC is strategically located along major transport corridors, including National Routes 1A and 30, Route N2, the HCM City - Trung Lương - Mỹ Thuận Expressway and the Cao Lãnh - An Hữu Expressway, ensuring convenient access from HCM City and across the Mekong Delta. Designed as a medium-sized shopping centre, it serves as a key project within AEON’s expansion strategy for the Mekong Delta region.

Spanning an estimated gross floor area of approximately 51,543 sq. m., the shopping centre will feature ample parking space for nearly 310 cars and 1,290 motorcycles. AEON Mỹ Tho, which is scheduled to open in 2027, is expected to meet the shopping and entertainment needs of residents fully.

Tezuka Daisuke, Executive Officer, Chief Vietnam Business Officer of AEON (Japan), General Director of AEON Vietnam said: “With an investment of over VNĐ1 trillion (approximately US$37.93 million), we believe that the AEON Mỹ Tho SC project will help promote the local economic development and is expected to create more than 1,000 new jobs, promote the consumption of high-quality products from Đồng Tháp Province and make a positive contribution to the sustainable development of the region.”

AEON identifies Việt Nam as a key strategic market for accelerating investment. Guided by the mission of enriching customers’ lifestyles and making them happier, AEON has set a strategic goal to expand its business scale in Việt Nam to more than three times the current size by 2030.

In line with this vision, AEON continues to accelerate its expansion with the multi-format development, not only in major metropolitan cities, but also into new provinces and emerging localities, to bring high-quality products and services closer to consumers, according to Daisuke.

Accompanying the socio-economic development of Đồng Tháp Province, the AEON Mỹ Tho SC project will create more job opportunities for local workers, while reaffirming AEON Vietnam’s commitment to developing high-quality human resources for Việt Nam’s modern retail sector and for the province.

In parallel, AEON Vietnam aims to promote the consumption of local products, explore partnership opportunities, and strengthen connections with suppliers in Đồng Tháp Province. — VNS