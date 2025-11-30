Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet complete software updates for Airbus fleets

HÀ NỘI — The two biggest airlines in Việt Nam, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines and the budget Vietjet, have confirmed that they have completed software updates for their Airbus A320 and A321 fleets, meeting Airbus and the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV)’s requirements well ahead of the global deadline at 6:59 on November 30 (Việt Nam time).

Representatives of both carriers reaffirmed that passenger safety remains their top priority and flight operations continue to run safely, reliably and without disruption.

On November 29, Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội reported that Vietjet Air incurred only minor schedule adjustments, with four flight pairs, including two international and two domestic, adjusted. All affected passengers had been re-booked or rerouted by November 28 evening.

Vietnam Airlines maintained completely normal operations on November 29 and all subsequent days, remaining in full compliance with CAAV’s safety standards.

The urgent action stemmed from an Airbus Alert Operations Transmission (AOT) issued at 23:00 on November 28 (16:00 UTC), accompanied by European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s Emergency Airworthiness Directive 2025-0268-E requiring all operators of A319/A320/A321 aircraft worldwide to update or replace ELAC flight-control software governing altitude and directional control before the first flight after 23:59 UTC on November. 29 (6:59 on November 30, Việt Namtime).

Around 6,000 planes across the world are thought to be affected, which is about half of Airbus's global fleet.

According to a quick report from Vietnamese airlines the day before, 81 out of 169 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft of Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet were required to update the software. — VNS