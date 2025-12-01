Huế welcomes first charter flight from China’s Shenzhen

HUẾ — The Tourism Department of Huế City on November 29 evening held a ceremony to welcome passengers on the first charter flight from Shenzhen, China.

The city officials gave the passengers of Donghai Airlines flight DZ6355 flowers and gifts upon arrival at Phú Bài International Airport.

Donghai Airlines plans to operate additional flights to and from Phú Bài International Airport, which recently opened Terminal 2, in December.

Huế attracted an estimated 5.84 million visitors in the first 11 months of 2025, up 65.3 per cent year-on-year, with international arrivals rising 40.9 per cent.

Overnight stays increased 19.1 per cent, including a 9.4 per cent rise among foreign visitors.

Tourism revenue is estimated at nearly VNĐ11.75 trillion (US$445.67 million), up 62.7 per cent from the previous year.

Chinese tourists numbered 18,199, ranking 12th among international markets to Huế. — VNS