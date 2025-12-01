Tasco Auto, Esky to deploy over 50 EV fast-charging stations across Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s largest auto distributor, Tasco Auto JSC (Tasco Auto), and charging infrastructure provider Esky Energy Investment Service Trading Corporation (Esky Corp) will install over 50 DC fast-charging stations at Tasco showrooms nationwide from early 2026 under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The initial phase will place 50 stations at strategically located Tasco Auto outlets to optimise accessibility for electric vehicle (EV) owners. The next step will extend the network to parking lots, service centres, and other facilities within the Tasco ecosystem, aiming to create one of Vietnam’s largest green mobility networks.

Tasco Auto customers purchasing EVs from its distributed brands will receive a 35 per cent discount on charging fees.

Tasco Auto CEO Hoàng Anh Tuấn stressed that the partnership with Esky marks a strategic step to contribute to building Việt Nam’s green transportation infrastructure.

The rollout, combined with Tasco’s existing nationwide footprint, will create real value for the market and bring great benefits to customers, he added.

Esky Corp Chairman and CEO Hồ Khánh Bảo Thiên called the tie-up a key milestone in the company’s network expansion strategy, noting that it will give users convenient access to fast charging at Tasco locations across northern, central and southern Vietnam, supporting sustainable growth of the local EV sector.

Tasco Auto is the official distributor of premium automotive brands in Việt Nam, including Lotus, Volvo, Zeekr, Lynk & Co, and Geely. Meanwhile, Esky operates a network of high-power DC chargers equipped with smart management technology designed for speed, safety and stability. — VNS