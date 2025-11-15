Philip Morris participates in Việt Nam - U.S. Business Summit

HÀ NỘI — Philip Morris Vietnam recently attended the 8th Việt Nam – U.S. Business Summit to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations.

The summit was jointly organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the American Chamber of Commerce in Hà Nội (AmCham), and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington. Philip Morris Vietnam is an affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI) – one of the world’s leading international consumer goods corporations headquartered in the United States.

The conference was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, along with a delegation of senior officials from various ministries and agencies, as well as U.S. Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Michael DeSombre. The participation of officials from both sides, together with business leaders from Việt Nam and the United States, underscores the growing importance and influence of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Through the forums at the event, Bryan Ty, General Director of Philip Morris Vietnam, emphasised that Việt Nam is currently facing significant opportunities to shape a future where innovation and public health go hand in hand. With strengths in science and technology, as well as experience in collaborating with government agencies worldwide, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Philip Morris also hopes to share the company’s achievements in innovative products in Việt Nam.

Specifically, in the United States, PMI collaborates with the FDA to conduct surprise inspections to ensure that the retail system strictly complies with regulations on the legal age of customers purchasing nicotine products. PMI has also established a rigorous monitoring system based on data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey, which is conducted jointly by the CDC and FDA.

Accordingly, PMI’s TruAge® technology helps retailers detect fake IDs and prevent sales to underage individuals attempting to access smoke-free tobacco products. In addition, through the We Card program, PMI trains retail staff on age verification and provides educational materials and point-of-sale signage to promote responsible selling practices.

In addition, PMI also works closely with U.S. organisations and authorities, such as the United States Council for International Business (USCIB), the International Coalition Against Illicit Economies (ICAIE), International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC), etc. to combat illicit trade.

At the conclusion of the discussion, Bryan expressed his desire to work closely with the Vietnamese Government and relevant stakeholders to develop a balanced, science-based harm reduction policy. He hopes that public-private collaboration will foster a community of responsible nicotine product users, with the first solid foundation being Philip Morris’s commitment to responsible business practices.