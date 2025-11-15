Poland steps up efforts to boost agricultural and food trade with Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Poland is seeking to strengthen agricultural and food trade with Việt Nam and deepen ties between businesses from both countries, Polish officials said at a press conference and business meeting in HCM City on November 14.

The event was part of the “Taste Europe – Discover the Flavours of Europe!” campaign promoting high-quality European food products.

Piotr Harasimowicz, chief representative officer of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in HCM City, noted that EU–Việt Nam trade and investment relations have steadily expanded since diplomatic ties were established in 1996. Poland is among Việt Nam’s most active EU trading partners.

“Food-related products dominate trade between Poland and Việt Nam. In the first half of 2025, Poland’s agricultural exports to Việt Nam exceeded €115 million (US$133.8 million), including nearly €106 million (US$122.9 million) from live animals and animal products. Việt Nam, in turn, exports rice, coffee, pasta, coconut, seafood and fish products to Poland,” he said.

Harasimowicz added: "The Polish government is interested in taking steps to increase trade in agricultural and food products and to strengthen the relationship between Polish and Vietnamese businesses."

Polish apples, allowed into Việt Nam since 2015, have become increasingly popular, with rising sales reflecting local consumers’ trust in their quality and flavour.

According to the General Statistics Office, Poland exported around 7,000 tonnes of pork to Việt Nam in the first six months of 2025, making it the country’s third-largest pork supplier. It also shipped about 20 tonnes of poultry, ranking fourth among poultry exporters.

Łukasz Wielgat of the Association of Butchers and Meat Producers of Poland said Việt Nam is a strategic market in Asia for Polish meat exporters. Their growing presence reflects consumer confidence and the suitability of Polish products for Vietnamese tastes and safety expectations.

He highlighted that Polish producers comply with some of the world’s strictest regulations on food safety, veterinary standards and animal welfare, with products undergoing multiple layers of inspection. Continuous investment in modern processing and automation ensures consistent, year-round supply that meets demanding quality and volume requirements.

Wielgat added that tariff cuts under the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement will further reduce import duties, enhancing the competitiveness of Polish meat in the Vietnamese market. The increasing number of Polish companies licensed to export to the market demonstrates the industry’s commitment to serving Việt Nam’s long-term demand for safe, high-quality food.

At the business meeting, Polish companies met with Vietnamese importers and food industry representatives to explore cooperation opportunities.

The press conference and business meeting marked the second year of the “Taste Europe – Discover the Flavours of Europe!” campaign, which is being rolled out across Việt Nam, Japan and Singapore.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among consumers and industry partners about the quality, safety, and authenticity of EU food products. It highlights the EU’s food control and certification system, covering every stage from farming to distribution, and its “Farm to Fork” approach, which emphasises transparency, sustainability, and care for consumer health. — VNS