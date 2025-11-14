Ministry urges exporters to prepare for China’s new food import rules

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged domestic producers and exporters to prepare for China’s newly issued regulations on facilities producing food for export to China to prevent disruptions to shipments.

China’s Decree 208 replaces Order 248 and will take effect on June 1, 2026, setting out detailed requirements for agricultural and food producers for the registration and assessment process, including specific requirements for food safety and product risk levels.

The country's General Administration of Customs will issue a list of product categories requiring endorsement letters from relevant authorities.

For countries whose food safety management systems are recognised by China, registration may be conducted by submitting a nationwide list of eligible enterprises rather than requiring individual applications.

If there are major changes that affect a company’s food safety management system, such as relocation or changes in legal representation or domestic registration codes, the previously issued registration numbers will be invalidated, requiring enterprises to reapply.

China will apply an automatic five-year renewal mechanism, except for specific categories that will be detailed in a separate list.

Additional rules will also be issued for food storage facilities and primary agricultural producers whose goods are consumed directly.

The Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked local industry and trade departments and industry associations to provide updates to local producers and exporters to ensure compliance and smooth export.

The department will continue working with the Việt Nam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point on updates from China to provide further guidance to exporters about registration procedures, product lists requiring official recommendation, categories excluded from automatic renewal, and rules governing food storage and primary production facilities. — VNS