Autumn Economic Forum 2025 to promote green and digital transformation

HCM CITY — The Autumn Economic Forum 2025 is set to take place from November 25-27 at Thisky Hall Conference Centre, Sala Urban Area, An Khánh Ward, HCM City for businesses and high-ranking officials to discuss green growth and digital transformation.

The event is organised by the HCM City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), in collaboration with the city’s departments, central ministries and agencies, and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Amid Việt Nam’s shift into a new growth cycle, as traditional drivers such as low-cost labour and foreign direct investment reach their limits, the forum aims to provide a high-level policy dialogue platform for discussing strategies and initiatives for public-private cooperation, green and digital transformation, and the development of a smart, sustainable economy.

On the domestic side, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, leaders from central ministries, HCM City and other localities, as well as businesses and academia are expected to participate.

Internationally, the forum will bring together heads of governments, ministers and local officials from partner countries, as well as over 500 high-level guests from innovation centres, international organisations, universities, research institutes and multinational corporations.

On November 25, the forum will kick off with inspirational and business networking activities. The morning session features a discussion on “Intelligent Generation NOW”, with WEF Managing Director Stephan Mergenthaler discussing the role of youth in green and digital transformation.

In the afternoon, the CEO500 – TEA CONNECT programme will provide a high-level dialogue space between the government, city and business community on public-private cooperation models, green investment strategies and modern urban governance.

It will also call for investment in key projects and announce strategic partnerships across key sectors.

On November 26, the main forum will feature discussion sessions on smart manufacturing and global supply chains, smart services and logistics, and data-driven smart governance.

The afternoon will feature high-level policy dialogue sessions, including discussions with ministries on digital and green economy initiatives, the signing of a joint declaration between HCM City and WEF on smart manufacturing and responsible industrial transformation, and a dialogue between the Prime Minister and WEF leaders on co-operation in high-tech, AI and green economy.

On November 27, the forum will focus on international networking and business engagement, including visits to leading enterprises in HCM City and investment-oriented activities such as the Việt Nam - China Investment Seminar, creating opportunities for direct dialogue between domestic and foreign businesses.

Alongside the main sessions, the 2025 Green Growth Show (GRECO 2025) will showcase green growth products and services, under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and 4.0 Technology Innovation”.

The exhibition is expected to open at Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street, where international corporations and Vietnamese enterprises will present cutting-edge solutions in AI, renewable energy, green production, digital technology and smart urban development, reflecting the trend of Industry 4.0 aligned with green growth and sustainable development.

Nguyễn Lộc Hà, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, emphasised that this year’s sessions, reports and presentations should move beyond merely sharing experiences or examples, and aim instead to develop models, suggest practical processes and offer scalable solutions.

According to the European Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (EuroCham), the country is moving toward a greener, more resilient, and sustainable economy.

Việt Nam is also seen as having a “golden opportunity” to become a regional hub for green production and innovation. Its digital economy continues to grow, accounting for 18.3 per cent of GDP in 2024, with a target of 20.5 per cent by 2025, equivalent to US$52 billion.

With 79.8 million Internet users and 127 million mobile subscriptions, Việt Nam is among the fastest-growing digital economies in Southeast Asia.

At the same time, the country faces mounting environmental and energy challenges. Việt Nam has pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, requiring over $2.4 trillion in investment, while accelerating the shift to renewable energy, green production and energy efficiency. — VNS