Tây Ninh among top localities in attracting large businesses

TÂY NINH — Tây Ninh Province has been recognised as one of the top 10 localities in terms of attracting large-scale businesses in 2025.

This was announced as part of the award ceremony of the Top 500 Largest Enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) on Thursday in Hà Nội.

Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Huỳnh Văn Sơn said that this is the second year that Tây Ninh has been in the top 10, and that it reflects the province’s efforts in improving its investment climate and operation efficiency, and building trusts among businesses.

Tây Ninh pays a great deal of attention on serving businesses, administrative reform, creating a transparent investment climate and improving its operation.

This accomplishment will also push the localities to further enhance its management and competitiveness, as provinces around Việt Nam are becoming increasingly competitive in terms of attracting investment.

In 2025, Tây Ninh’s economy maintained its positive momentum, with GRDP growth reaching 9.52 per cent, ranking 8th out of 34 cities and provinces in Việt Nam. It is also in the top 10 localities in terms of contribution to national economic growth.

The industry, commerce-service and investment sectors were the key drivers for growth.

In terms of investment attraction in 2025, the province received US$1.7 billion in both new foreign investment capital and capital adjustment, the highest amount ever recorded in the province. Up to VNĐ76.2 trillion ($2.9 billion) worth of domestic investment capital was also poured into the province.

Last year Tây Ninh saw the establishment of over 5,200 new enterprises with registered capital totaling over VNĐ40.6 trillion, demonstrating businesses’ confidence in the province’s investment climate.

It currently has nearly 1,980 FDI projects worth a total of $24.67 billion, and it also has 16 large enterprises that are among the top-performing businesses nationwide in 2025, reflecting the solid development of the business sector in the area.

Huỳnh Văn Sơn said that Tây Ninh is gradually developing itself, promoting its comparative advantages and affirming its position as a leading investment destination in the south.

For 2026, the province will continue to exploit its strategic geo-economic advantages along the East-West economic corridor, develop a renewable energy ecosystem, strengthen administrative reforms and improve its services to businesses.

Tây Ninh will also build a competitive and sustainable investment climate, elevating its position on Việt Nam’s investment map. — VNS