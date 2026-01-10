Central hub set to attract $1.5 billion investment

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city has officially granted membership certificates to 16 organisations and financial institutions, issued letters of interest to three commercial banks and an international holding group, and approved investment proposals worth VNĐ37.757 trillion (US$1.5 billion). These milestones were announced on the occasion of Resolution No. 259 (259/2025/QH15) and the city’s investment promotion event in Đà Nẵng.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee, Hồ Kỳ Minh, emphasised that the resolution will create favourable conditions for Đà Nẵng to accelerate sustainable growth. Key initiatives include the establishment of Việt Nam’s International Financial Centre in Đà Nẵng, the development of a Free Trade Zone, and major infrastructure projects in coordination with the former Quảng Nam Province.

Minh noted that Resolution No. 259 will remove barriers related to mechanisms, preferential policies, taxation, land use, and high-tech industries. He affirmed that these reforms will position Đà Nẵng as an economic powerhouse and a vital driver of the country’s sustainable development.

“Đà Nẵng will be playing the first ever pilot breakthrough mechanism and policies in Việt Nam with a series of decrees in financial policy, trade procedures, residency rules, land use, labour, arbitration, banking and foreign exchange,” Minh said

“It’s a turning point that Đà Nẵng will open doors to financial technology integration and green economy transformation, attracting strategic investors and financial institutions for long-term operation in the city and Việt Nam as well.”

The city also introduced 12 key organisations and financial institutions as membership of the IFC Đà Nẵng including Makara Capital Việt Nam Holding, Bybit Technology Việt Nam, Đà Nẵng Fintech Lab, Siglaw IFC, DTC Pay Việt Nam, APEX Việt Nam IFC Services, Valverde Investment partners, Misa Novafinx, Remi Tech.

Key domestic financial institutions including Vietcombank, VietinBank, Vikki Digital Bank, HD Bank and other businesses Sovico Group, FPT Group, SBI Holding Inc, AAA Private Aircraft Management Limited company also paid their interests in seeking investment opportunities in Đà Nẵng City.

CEO of Makara Capital Partners, Ali Ijaz Ahmad, said the establishment of VIFC Đà Nẵng is not only a source of pride for the city, but also a strategic step in Việt Nam's international economic integration process.

“The formation of the two international financial centres, HCM City and Đà Nẵng, reflect the strategic vision and the robust reformist mindset of Việt Nam's leaders, including the leaders of Đà Nẵng City,” Ali Ijaz Ahmad said.

“This decision affirms the exceptionally important role of these two economic hubs amid geopolitical events, value chain realignments, rapid technology innovations, and intensifying competitors in the region and globally,” he said.

“Makara Capital, an international financial services company headquartered in Singapore with over 20 years in fund management, has advised on and invested over $20 billion in the last 20 years globally with particular focus on technology, infrastructure, and energy.

“We take great pride over the last few years in our activities that involve investment in biotech, industrial, and in our role in advising the leadership of Đà Nẵng since 2024 to develop the regulatory framework for the International Financial Centre, which served as a foundation for the establishment of the legal basis for the IFC hub in Đà Nẵng and HCM City.”

Đà Nẵng is seen as one of the most favourite destinations in terms of key economic development position, living conditions, a dynamic urban infrastructure and well developed digital framework in creative management of local authorities.

The inauguration of the Đà Nẵng IFC shows off the city’s strong commitments and determination in the development of Đà Nẵng’s future as well as the country’s growth.

The city has been seeking partnerships with Swiss Consessor AG, VinaCapital Group, and the others in the UK in development of innovation and technology and Fintech; education and training; sustainable development and circular economy.

The city had co-operations with Newtechco Group, Deutsche Bank Vietnam, United Oversea Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Terne Holdings, TMC Academy Singapore, Yuan Ze University in Taiwan, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Việt Nam Blockchain Association in hi-quality manpower sources for IFC.

Đà Nẵng has set a target of having at least five financial technology (FinTech) businesses with revenues of over VNĐ1 trillion ($40 million) yearly and at least two or three of them employing 1,000 people by the end of 2030.

The APEC Việt Nam International Commercial Arbitration Centre’s branch was launched in the city with an aim of supporting businesses and investors faster, more transparent options for resolving disputes. VNS