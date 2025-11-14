FMO, HDBank sign MoU to promote green, sustainable growth in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — The Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) and Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on sustainable finance and investment co-operation.

The MoU was signed on the occasion of the visit to Việt Nam by a Dutch business delegation led by H.E. Aukje de Vries, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Co-operation of the Netherlands from November 9 to 13.

Under the MoU, the two parties will work together on the implementation of FMO’s US$30 million investment in HDBank’s first international green bond issuance programme, which is expected to reach a total value of up to $100 million in 2025.

H.E. Kees van Baar, the Netherlands’ Ambassador to Việt Nam, and Trần Hoài Nam, standing deputy CEO of HDBank, exchanged the MoU under the witness of Minister Aukje de Vries.

Juan Jose Dada Ortiz, director of Financial Institutions at FMO, said by signing this MoU, FMO and HDBank are joining forces to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Việt Nam.

“Our participation in HDBank’s first green bond is an important milestone and the beginning of what we believe will be a strong and lasting collaboration.”

Beyond the green bond co-operation, the two parties will also explore additional initiatives in areas such as green finance, renewable energy, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), contributing to more inclusive, productive, resilient and sustainable economic growth in Việt Nam.

FMO is the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank and a leading global impact investor.

It supports sustainable private-sector growth in developing countries and emerging markets by investing in high-potential projects and entrepreneurs.

It focuses on three sectors with strong development impact: Agribusiness, Food & Forestry; Energy; and Financial Institutions.

With a committed portfolio of around EUR13.5 billion across more than 85 countries, it is among the world’s largest bilateral development finance institutions.

HDBank is one of Việt Nam’s leading commercial banks, with total assets reaching VNĐ782 trillion (approximately $31 billion) as of September 30, serving more than 20 million individual and corporate customers.

The bank is a pioneer in digital transformation and the development of an integrated finance-consumer-digital services ecosystem, while taking the lead in green finance and sustainable development. — VNS