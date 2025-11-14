Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

FMO, HDBank sign MoU to promote green, sustainable growth in Việt Nam

November 14, 2025 - 12:16
The Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) and Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on sustainable finance and investment cooperation.

 

The Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank and Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank on November 11 signed a memorandum of understanding on sustainable finance and investment cooperation. — Photo courtesy of HDBank

HCM CITY — The Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) and Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on sustainable finance and investment co-operation.

The MoU was signed on the occasion of the visit to Việt Nam by a Dutch business delegation led by H.E. Aukje de Vries, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Co-operation of the Netherlands from November 9 to 13.

Under the MoU, the two parties will work together on the implementation of FMO’s US$30 million investment in HDBank’s first international green bond issuance programme, which is expected to reach a total value of up to $100 million in 2025.

H.E. Kees van Baar, the Netherlands’ Ambassador to Việt Nam, and Trần Hoài Nam, standing deputy CEO of HDBank, exchanged the MoU under the witness of Minister Aukje de Vries.

Juan Jose Dada Ortiz, director of Financial Institutions at FMO, said by signing this MoU, FMO and HDBank are joining forces to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Việt Nam.

“Our participation in HDBank’s first green bond is an important milestone and the beginning of what we believe will be a strong and lasting collaboration.”

Beyond the green bond co-operation, the two parties will also explore additional initiatives in areas such as green finance, renewable energy, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), contributing to more inclusive, productive, resilient and sustainable economic growth in Việt Nam.

FMO is the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank and a leading global impact investor.

It supports sustainable private-sector growth in developing countries and emerging markets by investing in high-potential projects and entrepreneurs.

It focuses on three sectors with strong development impact: Agribusiness, Food & Forestry; Energy; and Financial Institutions.

With a committed portfolio of around EUR13.5 billion across more than 85 countries, it is among the world’s largest bilateral development finance institutions.

HDBank is one of Việt Nam’s leading commercial banks, with total assets reaching VNĐ782 trillion (approximately $31 billion) as of September 30, serving more than 20 million individual and corporate customers.

The bank is a pioneer in digital transformation and the development of an integrated finance-consumer-digital services ecosystem, while taking the lead in green finance and sustainable development. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam’s 500 largest enterprise list announced

The top 10 enterprises are Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen Co Ltd; Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam); Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex); Vingroup JSC; Viettel Group; BIDV; Agribank; VietinBank; Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin); and Hoa Phat Group JSC.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom