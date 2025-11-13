Việt Nam’s 500 largest enterprise list announced

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Report JSC, in collaboration with VietNamNet e-newspaper, on Wednesday released the VNR500 Ranking – top 500 largest enterprises in Việt Nam 2025 and the top 500 largest private firms in Việt Nam 2025.

The top 10 enterprises are Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen Co Ltd; Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam); Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex); Vingroup JSC; Viettel Group; BIDV; Agribank; VietinBank; Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin); and Hoa Phat Group JSC.

According to Vietnam Report’s General Director Vũ Đăng Vinh, 2025 marks the start of a new high-growth phase for Việt Nam’s economy following a turbulent global period.

The macroeconomic foundation remains stable and resilient, with inflation controlled, key balances maintained, and the investment climate improving. Business and investor confidence are reviving, reflected in stronger FDI inflows and increased public investment in major infrastructure projects that generate new growth momentum, he noted.

Vinh underlined that the VNR500 survey shows a clear recovery in corporate performance across revenue, profit, orders, and employment. Compared with 2024, when many firms saw declines, 86.1 per cent now report higher revenue, 80.6 per cent improved profits, and 70.6 per cent growing orders. Hiring activity has also picked up as confidence returns.

However, external risks persist, including rising protectionism, trade barriers, and technology restrictions, he said, adding that Việt Nam not only adapts but also proactively integrates amid global shifts, which has enabled it to build comprehensive strategic partnerships with 14 major economies, including the US, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the UK, strengthening its trade resilience and global standing.

To mitigate global headwinds, 69.4 per cent of surveyed firms cited export market diversification as key. Việt Nam now trades with over 230 partners and has 17 free trade agreements (FTAs) in force, covering nearly 90 per cent of global GDP, enabling broader market access and reducing regional dependence. Exports to the US, EU, and Japan rose over 10 per cent in the first nine months of 2025 despite tariff hikes in some markets.

Meanwhile, 63.9 per cent of firms view supply chain flexibility as vital for adaptation. Over the past two years, many foreign investors have relocated production to Việt Nam to capitalise on tax incentives and its strategic location, turning the country into a manufacturing and export hub.

Another advantage lies in high value-added, sustainable products and services, identified by 61.1 per cent of firms as essential, the expert said. — VNS