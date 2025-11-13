Việt Nam’s auto market surges 24%, VinFast sets new record

HÀ NỘI — After a sluggish first half of the year, Việt Nam’s automobile market rebounded strongly in October 2025, with total sales by member units of the Việt Nam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) reaching 37,910 vehicles, up 24 per cent from September and down just 2 per cent year-on-year.

According to VAMA’s latest report, the growth reflects a clear recovery in consumer demand, ample supply, and the appeal of promotional programmes during the year-end shopping season.

Of the total vehicles sold in October, 27,246 were passenger cars, up 33 per cent from the previous month. Commercial vehicles reached 10,162 units (up 6.6 per cent), while special-purpose vehicles fell 15 per cent to 502 units. Sales of locally assembled vehicles rose 19 per cent to 17,129, and completely built-up (CBU) imports surged 28 per cent to 20,781. SUVs, sedans, and MPVs remained the most popular segments, reflecting urban mobility needs.

Experts attributed the 24 per cent surge to a combination of factors, such as aggressive promotional campaigns, improved supply chains, looser consumer credit, lower interest rates, rising urban demand, and the launch of dozens of new models from Japanese, South Korean, Chinese, and European brands.

In the first ten months of 2025, VAMA members sold 289,331 units, up 9.5 per cent year-on-year. Domestic assembly increased by 2 per cent, while imports jumped 18 per cent, indicating a growing consumer preference for imported vehicles with diverse designs and advanced technology.

Industry experts noted that VAMA’s figures do not represent the full market, as several major brands such as Audi, BYD, and Jaguar Land Rover are not included.

Notably, VinFast and Hyundai, the two leading carmakers by market share in Việt Nam, are not part of VAMA’s report. VinFast, however, announced a record-breaking month, delivering 20,380 electric vehicles in October, bringing its total for the first ten months of 2025 to 124,264 units, the highest-ever sales volume achieved by a Vietnamese automaker. This milestone cements VinFast’s leadership in the electric vehicle segment and marks a significant contribution to the country’s automotive industry.

With a 24 per cent monthly sales rise and nearly 290,000 vehicles sold in ten months, Việt Nam’s auto market is accelerating towards a promising year-end. The influx of new models, growing demand for imported cars, and VinFast’s record performance are shaping a dynamic, competitive, and technology-driven industry landscape. — VNS