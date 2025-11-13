High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association gets new avatar

HCM CITY — The High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association has held an extraordinary congress for the 2025–30 term, with members approving a transformation of its operational model from a smaller scale Hội (association) to a larger Hiệp hội one.

It also changed its name to Hiệp Hội Doanh nghiệp Hàng Việt Nam Chất Lượng cao, but retained its English name.

Vũ Kim Hạnh was re-elected chairwoman for the new term.

She described the event as a milestone in the organisation’s legal and structural transformation and an opportunity to consolidate its system and set a new vision for 2025–2030.

The association will continue its mission to connect businesses, raise standards and promote the value of Vietnamese high-quality goods while evolving into a dynamic, integrated and sustainable business grouping.

The transformation was unanimously approved by the executive committee and deemed necessary, she said.

The association’s members are leading enterprises from across Việt Nam, recognised through nationwide consumer surveys for meeting the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods standard, a mark of product quality and consumer confidence.

Over 29 years it has collaborated with ministries and local authorities to promote agricultural entrepreneurship, the Farmers Entrepreneurs Club and other initiatives supporting indigenous products.

It has also coordinated the Mekong Connect event, which links 13 Mekong Delta provinces.

As a non-state-funded organisation, the association has always operated under the direction of the HCM City People’s Committee and would continue to do so after this transformation, Hạnh added.

Nguyễn Văn Dũng, vice chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said the renaming is a strategic step that expands the association’s role as a hub linking enterprises across the southern key economic zone, home to Việt Nam’s largest production, export and innovation centres.

Recalling its origins, he said the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods programme was launched in 1996 to encourage enterprises to improve quality, competitiveness and national pride.

In 2010, the HCM City People’s Committee formalised the initiative by establishing the business association to support members in improving quality, enhancing brand reputations and upholding the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods mark, he said.

“For nearly three decades, the programme has symbolised Vietnamese creativity, resilience and pride.”

He said it has contributed significantly to the national campaign called 'Vietnamese People Prioritise Using Vietnamese Goods'.

Looking ahead, he expressed confidence that the new executive committee would continue this legacy while driving innovation and integration.

With its new name and leadership, the association is expected to act as a bridge between the government, businesses, and consumers, promoting a green, digital, and sustainable economy and evolving from a certifying body into a connector for the entire Vietnamese goods value chain, he said.

He outlined four priorities for the new term.

The first is promoting green transformation and sustainability through initiatives such as Green Transition, Green Consumption, Mekong Connect, and Green Start-ups from Local Resources, aiming towards a circular economy and responsible consumption.

The second is accelerating digital transformation by digitalising management, surveys, promotion, and communication while building a database of Vietnamese enterprises to inform policymaking and support technology adoption.

The third is continuing the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods – Integration Standards programme to help firms get international certifications and enhance global competitiveness.

The fourth is fostering connections across generations of entrepreneurs, linking large, small and start-up businesses to form closely integrated value chains from production to market.

He also urged the association to enhance policy advocacy, serving as a bridge between enterprises and regulators to reflect business realities, propose appropriate policies and contribute to achieving a transparent, innovation-friendly business environment. — VNS