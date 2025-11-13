Import-export State budget revenue increases 9.3%

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Customs announced that State budget revenue from import and export activities in the first 10 months of this year reached VNĐ379.8 trillion (over US$14.4 billion). The total trade is equivalent to 92.4 per cent of the annual estimate and 80.8 per cent of the targeted goal, marking a 9.3 per cent increase year-on-year, or VNĐ32.4 trillion.

Total import-export turnover during the period amounted to $762.5 billion, up 17.4 per cent (or $112.74 billion) compared to the same period last year, resulting in a trade surplus of $19.6 billion.

The Customs Department noted that fluctuations in global and domestic gold markets in October, coupled with a large price gap, have increased the risk of gold and currency smuggling across borders, particularly along land and inland water routes bordering Cambodia. Offenders often conceal gold and cash in personal luggage or vehicles. Customs authorities have detected attempts to smuggle items hidden on persons and in carry-on baggage on international flights, especially those from Taiwan to Vietnam.

Meanwhile, illegal transit and re-export activities involving counterfeit goods and products infringing intellectual property rights continue to occur, particularly at border gates with China, Laos, and Cambodia.

From December 15 last year to October 14 this year, customs authorities handled 15,121 violations worth an estimated VNĐ19.6 trillion, which contributed VNĐ710.3 billion to the State budget. The customs sector also initiated 16 criminal cases and transferred 100 others to relevant agencies for prosecution. — VNS