Import-export State budget revenue increases 9.3%

Economy

State budget revenue increases 9.3%

November 13, 2025 - 08:39
The Department of Customs announced that State budget revenue from import and export activities in the first 10 months of this year reached VNĐ379.8 trillion (over US$14.4 billion).
Cát Lái Port, HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Customs announced that State budget revenue from import and export activities in the first 10 months of this year reached VNĐ379.8 trillion (over US$14.4 billion). The total trade is equivalent to 92.4 per cent of the annual estimate and 80.8 per cent of the targeted goal, marking a 9.3 per cent increase year-on-year, or VNĐ32.4 trillion.

Total import-export turnover during the period amounted to $762.5 billion, up 17.4 per cent (or $112.74 billion) compared to the same period last year, resulting in a trade surplus of $19.6 billion.

The Customs Department noted that fluctuations in global and domestic gold markets in October, coupled with a large price gap, have increased the risk of gold and currency smuggling across borders, particularly along land and inland water routes bordering Cambodia. Offenders often conceal gold and cash in personal luggage or vehicles. Customs authorities have detected attempts to smuggle items hidden on persons and in carry-on baggage on international flights, especially those from Taiwan to Vietnam.

Meanwhile, illegal transit and re-export activities involving counterfeit goods and products infringing intellectual property rights continue to occur, particularly at border gates with China, Laos, and Cambodia.

From December 15 last year to October 14 this year, customs authorities handled 15,121 violations worth an estimated VNĐ19.6 trillion, which contributed VNĐ710.3 billion to the State budget. The customs sector also initiated 16 criminal cases and transferred 100 others to relevant agencies for prosecution. — VNS 

Economy

Việt Nam-Thailand partners to build 227MW solar projects

SolarBK, a leading player in Việt Nam’s renewable energy industry, has partnered with Banpu NEXT, a major provider of clean and Net Zero energy solutions in the ASEAN region from Thailand, and Amata Việt Nam, one of the country’s top industrial park developers, to develop rooftop solar systems with a total expected capacity of 227MW at Amata City Hạ Long and Amata City Long Thành.
Economy

Hà Nội's economic highlights

Hà Nội’s economy maintained strong momentum over the first nine months of the year, with key indicators surpassing targets - a sign of an improving business climate and a solid foundation for further growth heading into 2026.

