Việt Nam-Thailand partners to build 227MW solar projects

ĐÀ NẴNG — SolarBK, a leading player in Việt Nam’s renewable energy industry, has partnered with Banpu NEXT, a major ASEAN clean and Net Zero energy provider from Thailand, and Amata Việt Nam, one of the country’s top industrial park developers, to develop rooftop solar systems with a total expected capacity of 227MW at Amata City Hạ Long and Amata City Long Thành.

Local SolarBK Group said the trilateral collaboration is set to begin in early 2026, aiming to accelerate the green transition for customers in Amata Industrial Parks while reinforcing the partners’ shared commitment to decarbonisation and supporting Việt Nam’s Net Zero 2050 goal.

The group said the three-party partnership marks a strategic milestone in advancing Việt Nam’s green energy transition, delivering sustainable energy solutions and strengthening industrial competitiveness.

This new initiative expands the partnership with Amata, focusing on installations at Amata City Hạ Long (686ha) and Amata City Long Thành (410ha), the group said.

The agreement directly addresses Việt Nam’s rising electricity demand and supply challenges while aligning with the national Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) and the country’s Net Zero vision. It contributes to energy security and sustainable growth by providing on-site clean energy that enhances Amata’s competitiveness, offering integrated, cost-efficient and sustainable infrastructure to meet the needs of global supply chains moving toward Net Zero.

Nguyễn Dương Tuấn, CEO of SolarBK Group, said: “This tripartite partnership strengthens the long-standing relationship between SolarBK and Banpu NEXT, while allowing us to leverage nearly two decades of experience in Vietnam’s solar industry to benefit Amata’s industrial clients.

"By integrating our comprehensive solar power platform with Amata’s industrial infrastructure, we are creating a sustainable energy model that meets both economic and environmental needs. This joint project not only strengthens SolarBK’s operations but also reinforces our mission to promote renewable energy adoption and contribute to Việt Nam’s transition toward a low-carbon economy."

Sharing the importance of the partnership signing, Smittipon Srethapramote, CEO of Banpu NEXT, stressed that the strategic partnership with Amata Việt Nam marks an important milestone in expanding our portfolio and achieving the initial goals of the joint venture with SolarBK across Việt Nam’s renewable energy landscape.

“As a leading Net Zero solutions provider in the Asia-Pacific region and by leveraging the expertise and strengths of our partners, we are addressing Vietnam’s industrial energy security and growing clean energy needs through sustainable solutions. This rooftop solar initiative not only strengthens our renewable portfolio but also demonstrates how collaboration can accelerate the clean energy transition in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets,” Smittipon Srethapramote said.

In March 2025, SolarBK Group and Banpu NEXT established a joint venture company, Esco NEXT (Esco Next Company Limited), to expand the scale of renewable energy development in Việt Nam following the successful collaboration between the two companies since 2022.

CEO of Amata Việt Nam Public Company, Somhatai Panichewa, emphasised: “As a pioneering FDI industrial park developer with three decades of experience in Việt Nam, this collaboration represents a key step toward our 2040 carbon-neutral vision.

"By integrating rooftop solar projects directly into our operating and developing industrial ecosystems, we enhance our value proposition for global manufacturers who increasingly prioritise sustainability and energy cost efficiency in their site selection. This partnership transforms our industrial parks into green manufacturing hubs that balance economic growth with environmental responsibility." VNS