Hà Nội allocates land for Sóc Sơn cultural tourism project

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has issued a decision granting the Hanoi Sports and Entertainment Services Investment Company a lease of 148,707.7 square metres of land (Phase 1) for the implementation of the Sóc Sơn Cultural Tourism Project, specifically in Zone III, located in Sóc Sơn Commune.

The land area has completed the clearance process and is outlined in a detailed planning map at a scale of 1/500, approved by the city on August 6, 2015.

The lease term is set for 50 years, with the state renting the land at a one-time payment for the entire lease duration. The land lease was not conducted through a bidding process.

The Sóc Sơn Cultural Tourism Project is designed as a public space and tourism village, aimed at enhancing the ecological, cultural and tourism potential of the Sóc Mountain area.

It is intended to create a resort and recreational space while promoting the economic and social development of the northern region of the capital.

The project received an investment certificate back in 2011 and has undergone several adjustments to the planning process to align with the city's sustainable tourism development goals.

The Hà Nội People's Committee has tasked the Hanoi Sports and Entertainment Services Investment Company with collaborating with relevant departments to finalise financial and investment procedures for the project.

The company is responsible for coordinating with the Hà Nội Finance Department to adjust investment policies and determine land pricing for the rental fee, while working with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to address the loss of paddy land or improve the effective use of agricultural land and meet financial obligations with the Tax Department.

Upon completing its financial responsibilities, the investor will receive the land as outlined in the plans and physically, with guidance to obtain land use rights certificates as per regulations.

The project must also ensure it does not adversely affect the local irrigation systems, surrounding protected forests or paddy fields, and must strictly adhere to environmental protection and fire safety regulations.

Furthermore, the city government has instructed the company to work closely with the Sóc Sơn Commune People's Committee to expedite the land clearance process for the remaining 10.97 hectares of the project area, which will be submitted for approval for a second phase of land allocation.

The project's implementation must follow the committed timeline. If the land is not utilised for 24 consecutive months or if the land use does not commence within 12 months after the handover, the investor will forfeit the land without compensation for land or attached assets.

The land lease marks a significant step in advancing the Sóc Sơn Cultural Tourism Project, paving the way for the development of a tourism-resort-cultural complex that integrates ecological landscape preservation.

It contributes to Hanoi’s objective of making tourism a key economic sector from 2025 to 2030. — BIZHUB/VNS