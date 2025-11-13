Việt Nam, Israel promote launch of direct air route

TEL AVIV — Lê Thái Hòa, Vietnamese trade counsellor in Israel, had a working session with Sapir Ifergan, director of trade and business at Arkia Israeli Airlines Ltd, to discuss speeding up the launch of a direct flight between Tel Aviv and Hà Nội.

Ifergan praised the potential and prospects of the Vietnamese market in Arkia’s strategy to expand aviation cooperation and establish air routes eastward into Asia.

She said Arkia plans to launch a direct flight from Israel to Việt Nam, with the inaugural flight scheduled for January 5, 2026, from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội.

Under the pilot plan, Arkia will initially operate one weekly flight from January to June 2026. The airline may increase frequency to two flights per week in March 2026, using wide-body aircraft with a capacity of approximately 290 seats.

The airline has already begun selling tickets through its website and via its network of authorised agents.

Ifergan suggested the Vietnamese Trade Office introduce and connect the airline with Vietnamese partners operating in the aviation sector, particularly ticketing agents and travel agencies, towards establishing business cooperation.

She also asked the agency to maintain regular contact to continue supporting Arkia in expanding its partnerships in the Vietnamese market in the future.

For his part, Hòa praised Arkia’s plan to launch a direct flight to Việt Nam, affirming that the office stands ready to actively support and connect Arkia with suitable Vietnamese partners.

He noted that Việt Nam is attracting global investors and manufacturers thanks to the developed manufacturing and processing industries and its deep integration into the global economy, he noted, adding that Việt Nam is on track to become an important manufacturing hub and a strategic link in the global supply chain.

According to the official, the Vietnamese market has become an attractive destination for investors, entrepreneurs, traders, buyers, and international tourists, including partners from Israel.

The economic ties, trade exchanges, and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Israel have been continuously developing positively.

The implementation of the Việt Nam–Israel Free Trade Agreement in mid-November 2024 has provided a strong boost to their collaborative relations.

The two–way trade hit $3.247 billion in 2024. In the first 10 months of 2025, Việt Nam’s exports to Israel totalled $704.3 million, up 4.1 per cent year-on-year.

For the full year 2025, the trade between the two nations is projected to reach $3.7 billion, with Việt Nam’s exports estimated at around $880 million, 10.75 per cent higher than the figure reported last year.

Regarding investment cooperation, Israel has invested $155.9 million in Việt Nam across 45 projects, while Việt Nam’s investment in Israel has totalled $78.25 million so far. Citizens of both countries continue to seek opportunities to visit and explore each other’s destinations.

Once the air route launches as planned, Arkia will become the first Israeli airline to operate a direct flight to Việt Nam.

The operation of this route is expected to open a new chapter in bilateral tourism cooperation as it facilitates travel for businesses, traders, investors, buyers, tourists, and citizens between the two countries, contributing to enhancing mutual understanding and further promoting multifaceted cooperation.

Arkia is one of Israel’s three traditional airlines. Founded in 1949 as the country’s first private airline, Arkia operates a network of routes to 32 destinations, primarily European cities. — VNA/VNS