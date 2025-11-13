Vietnam Foodexpo 2025 hosts nearly 400 local, foreign exhibitors

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s flagship food industry showcase, Vietnam Foodexpo 2025, kicked off in HCM City on November 12, hosting more than 500 booths from nearly 400 local and foreign companies.

The four-day expo is co-organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, alongside domestic and overseas partners.

Local heavyweights on show include DH Foods, Bich Chi Food JSC, Sa Giang Import-Export Corp., and Hanoi Trade Corp., representing over 20 cities and provinces. International exhibitors hail from about 20 countries and territories, including the Republic of Korea, Japan, Turkey, Finland, Poland, Sweden, India, and Malaysia.

Products span fresh agricultural goods like fruits, tea, coffee, pepper, cashews, plus seafood, processed and functional foods, beverages, confectionery, and dairy products. Manufacturers are also showcasing processing equipment, preservation and packaging technology, and food safety innovations.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng spotlighted the Việt Nam national brand pavilion, which features premium goods that embody the country’s food identity and boost Vietnamese producers’ global edge.

A digital trade promotion and industry ecosystem zone debuts platforms and tools for trade, investment and supply-chain linkage, aligning with the ministry’s digital-economy drive.

The expo features an ITC SheTrades & UPS Vietnam pavilion, part of an international project aiding women-led SMEs with export hurdles. Eight such firms are exhibiting to lift brand recognition, tap new markets, meet buyers and build capacity for international fairs.

“For the first time, Vietnam Foodexpo goes virtual via the Arobid TradeXpo platform, a leap in digitising trade promotion,” Thang said. “The online show aims to forge a multidimensional hub linking Vietnamese and global players in food, agriculture and seafood”.

The event rounds out with industry seminars, business matchmaking and training. A 1:1 networking event will pair Vietnamese exporters with foreign importers throughout the expo. — VNS