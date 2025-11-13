9th ASEAN–Italy High-Level Dialogue opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — The 9th ASEAN-Italy High-Level Dialogue on Economic Relations officially opened on November 13 at the Bình Dương Convention and Exhibition Centre in HCM City, bringing together more than 500 delegates from across ASEAN and Italy, including diplomatic representatives, international organisations, business leaders and policy experts.

Among the participants were Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of the city People’s Committee, and Marco Della Seta, Ambassador of Italy to Việt Nam.

Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung attended online and delivered the opening address.

In his remarks, Minister Lê Hoài Trung reaffirmed Việt Nam’s position as an active, dynamic and responsible member of ASEAN, stressing that the country consistently supports regional integration and sustainable development.

He emphasised that Việt Nam is proud to be Italy’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and a strategic destination for European investors, offering a combination of trust, opportunity and long-term potential.

According to the Minister, ASEAN, home to more than 680 million people and boasting a combined GDP exceeding US$4 trillion, has emerged as the world’s fifth largest economy and a bright spot of growth, stability and integration.

He noted that the region is not only a core component of global supply chains and an extensive network of free trade agreements, but also a pivotal force in shaping the economic and security landscape of the Indo-Pacific.

This role, he said, contributes directly to preserving an environment of peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

Lê Hoài Trung underlined that Italy’s official recognition as an ASEAN Development Partner marks a strategic milestone, reflecting a shared long-term vision and commitment to expanding economic and trade ties, deepening knowledge exchange and promoting sustainable development.

He added that the partnership opens a new chapter of meaningful cooperation between Europe and Southeast Asia, particularly at a time when the global economic order is undergoing profound restructuring.

The Minister also highlighted Việt Nam’s national development strategy for the 2021-30 period, built upon three strategic breakthroughs: the completion of a modern, transparent and internationally integrated market-oriented institutional framework; the development of high-quality human resources linked with science, technology and innovation; and the construction of synchronous, smart and modern infrastructure.

These priorities, he affirmed, strengthen Việt Nam’s internal capacity while expanding opportunities for collaboration with both ASEAN and Italy, especially in emerging fields aligned with global development trends.

Expressing confidence in the potential of this year’s dialogue, Lê Hoài Trung said he expects the forum to serve not only as a platform for policy exchange but also as a starting point for initiatives and practical cooperation projects that can help elevate ASEAN–Italy relations to a deeper, more comprehensive and effective level.

This year’s event is co-organised by the city People’s Committee, the European House – Ambrosetti, the ASEAN-Italy Association, the ASEAN Secretariat and Becamex IDC.

The forum, regarded as a strategic bridge linking investment, innovation, trade and green development, is expected to contribute significantly to shaping the region’s economic future.

It also reflects the city’s ambition to become a true international megacity of Southeast Asia and one of the world’s top 100 most livable cities, acting as a driving force for national development.

Speaking at the opening session, Chairman Nguyễn Văn Được emphasised that the city, with its strengths and dynamic potential, is ready to work closely with Italy and European partners in key areas such as green growth, renewable energy targeting Net Zero by 2050, smart and sustainable infrastructure, logistics, education, research and international human resources development, as well as cultural exchange and creative tourism.

He said the city enjoys favourable conditions to become a strategic connector between Italy and ASEAN, benefiting from its strong networks within the region and longstanding cooperation with Italian institutions and businesses.

The Chairman expressed hope that the dialogue would not simply provide a venue for meeting and discussion, but also inspire concrete actions and joint initiatives, driven by the spirit of “working together for shared benefits.”

He affirmed that practical cooperation outcomes should ultimately contribute to prosperity for all parties involved.

Throughout the event, experts and policymakers discussed shared priorities such as the transition to Net Zero, the advancement of smart manufacturing from Industry 4.0 to 5.0, the development of next-generation infrastructure, and the promotion of innovation and digital transformation.

These themes reflect the shift from traditional trade to high-value cooperation based on advanced technology, scientific expertise and green growth.

Lorenzo Tavazzi, board member of the European House – Ambrosetti, noted that this shift lays the foundation for the development of green value chains, research and development centres, high-tech start-ups and intelligent logistics corridors designed to enhance both efficiency and sustainability.

He called on governments, businesses, investors and scholars from both sides to work together to build a peaceful, innovative and prosperous future for ASEAN, Việt Nam and Italy, adding that this shared commitment is essential to realising broader sustainable development goals.

Italy is currently Việt Nam’s third largest trading partner within the European Union.

In the first seven months of 2025, bilateral trade reached $4.3 billion, representing an increase of 5.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

Italy has 162 investment projects in Việt Nam, with total registered capital exceeding VNĐ15.7 trillion ($624 million), while Việt Nam currently maintains 11 projects in Italy worth nearly VNĐ17.8 billion ($700,000).

Recent achievements in ASEAN-Italy cooperation include a 38 per cent surge in two-way trade, nearly $20 billion in value, along with more than 7.7 billion euros in Italian investment across the region.

Collaboration continues to expand in high-tech industries, renewable energy, logistics, education and innovation, demonstrating the vitality and long-term prospects of the partnership. — VNS