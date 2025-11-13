Politics & Law
Home Economy

Retail petrol prices rise in November 13 adjustment

November 13, 2025 - 16:03
Since the beginning of this year, domestic fuel prices have been adjusted 47 times. Of these, RON95-III recorded 26 increases and 21 decreases, while diesel saw 24 rises, 22 decreases, and one unchanged.
RON95-III rose by VNĐ160, now capped at VNĐ20,576 (US$0.78) per litre, while E5 RON 92 increased by VNĐ162 to a maximum of VNĐ19,844 per litre. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the latest fuel price adjustment, effective from 15:00 on November 13, with most oil and petrol products seeing increases.

Accordingly, RON95-III rose by VNĐ160, now capped at VNĐ20,576 (US$0.78) per litre, while E5 RON 92 increased by VNĐ162 to a maximum of VNĐ19,844 per litre.

The price of Diesel 0.05S is sold for VNĐ19,864 per litre at the maximum, up VNĐ541.

The price of kerosene is capped at VNĐ19,935 per litre, up VNĐ540. Meanwhile, the price of mazut 180CST 3.5S decreased VNĐ246 per kg to VNĐ14,074 per kg.

In this adjustment, the authorities decided not to use the price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.

Since the beginning of this year, domestic fuel prices have been adjusted 47 times. Of these, RON95-III recorded 26 increases and 21 decreases, while diesel saw 24 rises, 22 decreases, and one unchanged. — VNA/VNS

