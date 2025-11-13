A new legal framework for a transparent, responsible, sustainable digital economy

HCM CITY — Shortcomings in advertising, especially recent cases of famous influencers who have advertised fake products on social media platforms, can cause significant consequences for consumers and the community at large.

The 2025 Advertising Law is expected to create a transparent legal framework for advertising activities and provide better conditions for the healthy development of the digital economy.

Experts and businesses expressed opinions on the matter at an advertising law roundtable in HCM City on Wednesday.

As information can spread virally in the digital era, advertising is rapidly shifting from traditional channels to the internet, where every piece of content and every video could impact millions of people, said Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Pháp luật Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh (HCM City Law) newspaper Nguyễn Thái Bình.

The National Assembly’s approval of the revised 2025 Advertising Law is a necessary step toward establishing a fair, transparent and responsible playing field in the market, he noted.

Phạm Đắc Mỵ Trân, acting head of the Electronic Information Department at the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, said that the new Advertising Law will officially take effect on January 1, 2026.

One of its most important points is that it clearly defines the responsibilities of celebrities and influencers when advertising, she said.

Under the new law, if individuals in these categories engage in false advertising that causes harm, they could be fined and required to make corrections or even pay compensation for damages.

The scope of advertising is also expanded to include activities on social media, livestreams and digital platforms.

These platforms would bear greater responsibility, ensuring clear differentiation between advertising content and regular content and working to remove ads that violate regulations within a short time frame, noted Trân.

Advertising time for television and digital content will also be tightened. According to the law, free channels cannot air advertisements for more than 10 per cent of total broadcast time per day, while paid channels cannot exceed 5 per cent, excluding channels dedicated exclusively to advertising.

Trân pointed out a recent phenomenon in which celebrities and influencers have exploited their credibility to advertise counterfeit or low-quality products, causing financial loss and health risks to consumers.

The 2025 Advertising Law’s regulations on the responsibilities of advertisers and platforms are essential to make the market more transparent, helping both advertisers and platforms become more professional while promoting sustainable development.

Nguyễn Thị Diễm Nhi, deputy head of the Commercial Management Division under the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said that the department is receiving feedback and working with relevant agencies to investigate and address violations.

The department has also proposed stricter regulation of online advertising, requiring e-commerce platforms to establish clear standards, quickly remove misleading content, and enhance monitoring of cross-border e-commerce activities. — VNS