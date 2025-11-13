HCM City hosts inaugural fashion and mother-baby trade fairs to strengthen regional supply chains

HCM CITY — Two of Asia' s leading international trade fairs – Vietnam Intimate Fashion & Sourcing Fair (SIUF Vietnam 2025) and International Vietnam Children Baby & Maternity Industry Fair (CBME Vietnam 2025) – make their debut in Việt Nam from November 13–15, 2025, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City.

Organised by Informa Markets Vietnam, the dual fairs bring together leading brands, OEM/ODM manufacturers, material suppliers, and distribution networks across the region.

According to the organiser, the events aim to strengthen supply chain collaboration, drive trade and product innovation, and position Việt Nam as a strategic hub for manufacturing, consumption, and business exchange in Southeast Asia, particularly in consumer goods, mother & baby care, and functional fashion.

SIUF Vietnam 2025 showcases a comprehensive ecosystem of the lingerie, sportswear, and homewear industries, building on the success of SIUF Shenzhen, the world’s largest lingerie exhibition.

The fair serves as a bridge for cooperation, innovation, and capacity-building in design, production, and commercialisation for Việt Nam’s fashion sector.

A highlight of the event is the SIUF Global Lingerie Conference, themed “Global Expansion Strategies and International Market Development for Leading Lingerie Brands,” sharing insights on growth strategies, material and production trends, and brand expansion worldwide.

Industry professionals and consumers can also engage in activities such as women’s health consultations and professional bra-fitting experiences. TikTok for Business will host a workshop on creative content strategies, short-form video, and digital commerce solutions.

With its fully connected ecosystem, from manufacturing and material innovation to market insights and consumer engagement, SIUF Vietnam 2025 is poised to become a launchpad for Việt Nam’s lingerie industry, driving growth in both production capability and brand development.

Meanwhile, CBME Vietnam 2025 connects the full supply chain of the mother and baby sector, from manufacturing and materials to branding, distribution, and retail, enhancing family life quality and supporting the development of Việt Nam’s modern consumer market.

The exhibition gathers brands, OEM/ODM manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and startups in the mother and baby sector to explore new product trends, modern market strategies, and the evolving needs of young parents.

The conference series “Newest Insights in the M&B Industry” from Webtretho and TikTok for Business offers insights into parenting behaviour, maternal and infant health, early childhood education, and digital technologies supporting modern parenting, along with brand-building strategies in short-form content and omnichannel communication.

Business-matching programmes and interactive experience zones allow direct engagement with consumers, strengthening manufacturer-retailer-consumer connections.

According to Statista and NielsenIQ, Việt Nam’s mother and baby market reached US$1.8 billion in 2024, with rising demand for premium, safe, and organic products.

The country remains a top-three global textile and garment exporter, with $44 billion in export turnover in 2024, and over 7,000 enterprises participate in the global supply chain. Hosting these exhibitions simultaneously supports technological innovation, sustainable development, and higher value creation in local industries, the organiser said.

The events will run until November 15. — VNS