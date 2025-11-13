Deputy PM calls for updated Việt Nam–Jordan economic cooperation

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam and Jordan should review and update their 1997 Agreement on Economic and Trade Cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties.

That was the message from Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, addressing the Việt Nam–Jordan Business Forum in Hà Nội on November 13.

The event took place as part of the official visit to Việt Nam by King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein of Jordan, who was in attendance along with senior officials from both countries, and more than 150 businesses.

Deputy PM Sơn called for the implementation of the outcomes and agreements reached during King Abdullah II’s historic visit to Việt Nam, turning them into concrete programmes and projects, particularly in economics, trade, investment, science and technology, and education and training.

Both countries, he said, should increase exchange visits at all levels, especially business delegations, to explore markets, expand partner networks and enhance business connectivity.

They should also work together to promote trade, investment, and tourism through joint exhibitions, business forums, and the sharing of market information to better understand each other’s demands and potential for cooperation.

The Deputy PM stressed that the Vietnamese Government welcomes and facilitates Jordanian enterprises to invest and do business in Việt Nam, particularly in infrastructure, energy transition, renewable energy, processing and manufacturing and the Halal industry.

His remarks came as two-way trade between the two countries stood at just over US$188 million in 2024, with limited investment cooperation. Currently, Jordan has five investment projects in Việt Nam with a total registered capital of about US$1 million, while Việt Nam has yet to invest in Jordan.

Speaking to representatives of 120 Jordanian companies attending the forum, Sơn noted that after nearly four decades of reform, Việt Nam has become one of the region’s fastest-growing economies - a safe, dynamic and friendly destination for investors and tourists alike.

To realise its goal of becoming a developed, high-income nation by 2045, Việt Nam is implementing three strategic breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure and human resources, along with major policies promoting science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, private sector development, legal reform, education and international integration.

The Deputy Prime Minister also expressed his hope that Jordan would facilitate Vietnamese investment in telecommunications, infrastructure, logistics and consumer goods production, while increasing imports of Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products, textiles and machinery.

He expressed his confidence that, with the foundation of 45 years of diplomatic relations and growing friendship strengthened by King Abdullah II’s visit, as well as the strong determination of both business communities, economic, trade and investment relations between Việt Nam and Jordan are set to enter a new, more comprehensive and substantive phase, contributing to the sustainable development of both nations.

King Abdullah II expressed his pleasure at visiting Việt Nam for the first time and witnessing its impressive development achievements. He believed the forum would serve as a bridge for businesses from both countries to connect and explore cooperation opportunities in key sectors such as processing, textiles, electronics and logistics, and reaffirmed Jordan’s readiness to welcome Vietnamese enterprises seeking to invest and expand in the Kingdom. — VNS