PM urges Garment 10 Corporation to become international fashion group

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked State-owned Garment 10 Corporation (Garco10) to transform itself into an international fashion group, deeply integrated into global value chains and making effective contributions to the development of Việt Nam’s fashion industry.

Addressing a ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday to celebrate the firm's 80th founding anniversary, PM Chính outlined key tasks to Garco10 to ensure it remains a flagbearer of the textile and garment industry in Việt Nam’s new development era.

He stressed the need for the firm to focus on accelerating green and digital transformation, moving decisively towards net-zero emissions, applying AI and big data in production, upgrading its position in global value chains by shifting from simple processing to FOB and ODM, and building a global brand representing Vietnamese intelligence and culture.

He advised the firm to maximise free trade agreements and strengthen the domestic market under the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods,” while investing in human resources, fostering corporate culture, and reinforcing Party building within the corporation.

The Government leader hailed the firm's impressive performance over the past eight decades, noting that the corporation has consistently been a pioneer, preserving the qualities of “Uncle Hồ’s soldiers” on the economic front.

Tracing its origins to modest military garment workshops in the Việt Bắc resistance base in 1946, Garco10’s eight-decade journey mirrors Việt Nam’s modern history.

From serving wartime production to advancing through reform and deep international integration, the corporation has continuously transformed itself, becoming a leading brand and a symbol of Việt Nam’s textile and garment industry.

Throughout its development, Garco10 has upheld a people-centred philosophy, regarding workers as its most valuable asset. The corporation was among the first to establish kindergartens, a college, healthcare centres, and a comprehensive welfare system, enabling generations of employees to work with peace of mind and long-term commitment.

Currently, Garco10 employs over 10,000 workers across seven provinces and cities. Despite global economic volatility, in 2025 the corporation maintained stable growth, recording total import-export turnover of US$328 million, including over $200 million in exports.

Its revenue reached VNĐ5.14 trillion ($195.5 million), profit stood at VNĐ212 billion, and average monthly income of its employee exceeded VNĐ11 million per worker. Garco10 has twice been awarded the title of Hero by the Party and the State, along with many other prestigious honours.

The corporation aims to reach $1 billion in import-export turnover by 2030 and secure a firm position on the global fashion map.

PM Chính reviewed major milestones in Garco10's development, recalling President Hồ Chí Minh’s visit to the corporation in January 1959, during which he emphasised sound thinking, thrift practice in production, and devotion to the workplace values that have shaped Garco10’s distinctive culture of thrift, creativity, and discipline.

He noted that from a poor country, Việt Nam has emerged as a leading global exporter in many sectors, with total trade turnover surpassing a record $930 billion. The textile and garment industry remains a key pillar, with exports of $46 billion, placing Việt Nam among the world’s top three exporters. Garco10 has made a significant contribution to these achievements, he stated.

The PM praised Garco10’s resilience in 2025, with double-digit profit growth despite market challenges. He also commended its strategic flexibility in tapping the domestic market when exports faced difficulties.

Highlighting Garco10 as a model enterprise with both vision and social responsibility, he noted its exemplary welfare system, including childcare from six months of age, education support for workers’ children, and on-site healthcare facilities.

Garco10 was also lauded as a pioneer in the dual transition towards green and digital transformation. Investments in traceability, clean energy, artificial intelligence, and green factories have boosted labour productivity by 52 per cent, reduced costs, and met stringent standards of the EU and US markets, noted the PM.

At the ceremony, PM Chính presented the First-Class Labour Order to Garment 10 Corporation and Third-Class Labour Orders to outstanding individuals. — VNA/VNS