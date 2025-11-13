Korean producer exports first Boeing 787 Dreamliner wing structures

ĐÀ NẴNG — KP Aerospace Vietnam has marked a breakthrough in the country’s aviation industry with the successful production and delivery of its first set of major structures for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the world’s most advanced widebody aircraft.

The company, a subsidiary of South Korea’s KP Aero Industries and its first overseas investment venture, said the achievement represents the first time major wing structures for the Dreamliner have been manufactured in Việt Nam. The milestone highlights both KP Aerospace Vietnam’s growing technical capabilities and its role in strengthening the region’s strategic aerospace supply chain.

KP Aerospace Vietnam said the successful delivery underlines its commitment to global aerospace excellence and to fostering multinational collaboration in the production of commercial aircraft components across Asia.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, often called the ‘aircraft of dreams,’ is built using more than 50 per cent advanced composite materials, making it lighter, stronger and more fuel-efficient than traditional metal aircraft.

Korean Air, a major customer of KP Aerospace Vietnam, joined Boeing’s Global Development Partnership in 2004 and has since contributed to the design and manufacture of the 787’s raked wing tips — a key aerodynamic feature co-developed with Boeing to reduce drag and improve fuel efficiency, KP Aerospace Vietnam said.

The company added that the raked wing tip structure has now been developed in Việt Nam by KP Aerospace’s engineering and assembly teams, who successfully adapted and applied advanced technologies transferred from Korean Air and Boeing. The teams met the stringent quality standards required for delivery to the prime customer.

KP Aerospace Vietnam said the first delivery represents not only a technological milestone but also a symbol of international cooperation and manufacturing excellence linking Korea, the United States and Việt Nam.

Looking ahead, the company plans to strengthen its competitiveness in the global aerospace sector by expanding into Boeing 737 MAX winglet production next year.

Last year, KP Aerospace Vietnam inaugurated its factory at the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park, marking the city’s second aerospace industry project, with a total investment of US$20 million.

Investment from South Korea in central Việt Nam continues to show strong growth potential, with around 250 Korean businesses now operating in the region, according to the Korean Consulate General Office in Đà Nẵng.

Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea have set a target of reaching US$150 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, and Đà Nẵng has emerged as one of the most popular destinations for Korean tourists and investors.

A Korean investor recently signed an agreement to promote cooperation in investment, education, employment and research with local partners, including the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority, the University of Science and Technology under Đà Nẵng University, and Korean Air.

Korean investors have committed a total of $1.33 billion to 345 projects in Đà Nẵng, placing South Korea among the city’s top four sources of foreign investment.

Đà Nẵng has also strengthened ties with several Korean localities, including Changwon, Daegu, Hwaseong, Yongin, Gwangyang, Jeju and Pyeongtaek. Since 2022, the city has hosted the annual Korean Cultural Exchange Day to promote cultural understanding and partnership.

Air connectivity between the two countries remains strong, with Korean carriers such as Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan, Air Seoul and T’way Air operating about 150 weekly flights linking Đà Nẵng with Seoul, Busan, Daegu and Cheongju. — VNS