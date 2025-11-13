Politics & Law
Home Economy

Hoa Sen Group to invest $38 million in construction materials distributor

November 13, 2025 - 22:00
Under a resolution released on Thursday, HSH will have a charter capital of VNĐ1 trillion, with HSG contributing VNĐ990 billion, equivalent to 99% of HSH’s charter capital, holding the controlling stake.

 

HSG expects that the development of the HSH system will be the new growth pillar of the HSG in the coming time. — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

HÀ NỘI — Steel sheet giant Hoa Sen Group (HSG) is set to invest VNĐ990 billion (US$38 million) in Hoa Sen Home Joint Stock Company (HSH), a firm specialising in retailing construction materials and interior design, aiming to establish a new growth pillar for the group.

Under a resolution released on Thursday, HSH will have a charter capital of VNĐ1 trillion, with HSG contributing VNĐ990 billion, equivalent to 99 per cent of HSH’s charter capital, holding the controlling stake. Other founding shareholders will contribute a minority VNĐ10 billion, equivalent to 1 per cent of HSH’s charter capital.

The Board of Directors of HSG has appointed HSG Chairman Lê Phước Vũ as the authorised representative for all HSG capital contributions at the time of HSH’s establishment and for any subsequent capital increases.

According to Vũ, developing the HSH system will serve as HSG’s new growth engine. He believes it will not be difficult for HSH to achieve revenue of several billion US dollars, given the country’s large population and strong economic growth.

Estimates indicate that HSH will require VNĐ3.6 trillion to expand its store network during the 2025-30 period. In parallel, VNĐ1.4 trillion will be needed to complete 12 warehouses nationwide, alongside VNĐ400 billion for technology investments and VNĐ600 billion for marketing activities. — BIZHUB/VNS

Việt Nam’s 500 largest enterprise list announced

The top 10 enterprises are Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen Co Ltd; Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam); Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex); Vingroup JSC; Viettel Group; BIDV; Agribank; VietinBank; Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin); and Hoa Phat Group JSC.
9th ASEAN–Italy High-Level Dialogue opens in HCM City

The 9th ASEAN–Italy High-Level Dialogue on Economic Relations officially opened on November 13 at the Bình Dương Convention and Exhibition Centre in HCM City, bringing together more than 500 delegates from across ASEAN and Italy, including diplomatic representatives, international organisations, business leaders and policy experts.

