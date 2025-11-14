Việt Nam, US continue technical round of negotiations on balanced, fair reciprocal trade agreement

WASHINGTON DC — The technical-level round of negotiations on a balanced and fair reciprocal trade agreement between Việt Nam and the US is taking place as planned from November 12 – 14.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and deputy head of the Government’s negotiating team Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân on November 12 morning met with Deputy United States Trade Representative Rick Switzer in the US to launch the technical negotiation sessions.

The meeting focused on bilateral economic and commercial relations and on implementing the outcomes of the 8th ministerial-level negotiation session held on November 10 between Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Tân discussed a number of issues arising from the ministerial-level session and agreed on several areas of focus to ensure the technical teams of both sides work towards achieving the best possible results.

Switzer welcomed Việt Nam's positive progress in trade policy, institutional reform and international integration commitments, as well as the outcomes of the recent negotiation rounds. He affirmed that close cooperation between the two sides would facilitate the negotiating process.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination and intensify exchanges among their technical groups to advance negotiations in line with the guidance of senior leaders and the two ministers, with the aim of soon concluding a new framework for bilateral trade cooperation that further deepens the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Immediately following the meeting, negotiating teams from both countries moved promptly into detailed discussions within their respective working groups to address the agreed negotiation items.

Later in the afternoon, Diên met with leaders of the Gulf of America Energy Sourcing LLC, a US energy corporation headquartered in Louisiana, affirming Việt Nam's encouragement of participation in the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and energy markets in the country.

The deputy minister also held talks with Joseph Damond, Chair of International Trade Policy & Global Life Sciences at Crowell Global Advisors. Damond previously served as Deputy US Trade Representative (1989-2001) and as chief negotiator for the Việt Nam–US bilateral trade agreement (1995-2000). — VNA/VNS