Hà Nội approves investment policy for road linking Gia Bình airport with capital

HÀ NỘI — The 16th Hà Nội People’s Council (2021–26 term) on November 13 adopted a resolution approving the investment policy for the construction of a road connecting Gia Bình International Airport in the neighbouring Bắc Ninh Province with the capital.

Implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) in the form of a Build–Transfer (BT) contract, the project has a preliminary total investment of more than VNĐ32.97 trillion (US$1.25 billion). Construction of the road and associated infrastructure is expected to take place during 2025-26. The project was proposed by Sun Group Corporation.

The provisional payment mechanism involves three land parcels with a combined area of approximately 723.3 hectares in the communes of Phù Đổng and Thuận An (Hà Nội). The project will be implemented across the communes of Thuận An, Phù Đổng, Thư Lâm and Đông Anh (Hà Nội), and the wards of Từ Sơn and Phú Khê (Bắc Ninh).

According to the proposed scale, the newly built section of the route will be 7 km long, while a further 6.55 km will run along the existing Hà Nội-Thái Nguyên Expressway/Ring Road 3.

The connection from the Hà Nội– Thái Nguyên Expressway/Ring Road 3 to the Tứ Liên Bridge approach road will include two new branches – one enabling a direct left turn from Gia Bình towards Tứ Liên, and one allowing a right turn from the bridge towards the airport. Each branch is planned to have three lanes, with the connection extending around 2.5 km.

The project is expected to create a modern, streamlined connector route offering the shortest and most efficient link, opening up new development space and driving socio-economic growth. It will also support the effective utilisation of a modern, smart logistics hub integrated with e-commerce. In addition, alongside Gia Bình, the route is anticipated to help ease pressure on Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport. — VNS