National Spring Fair 2026 to open on February 2

HÀ NỘI — The National Spring Fair 2026 will take place from February 2 to February 8 at the National Exhibition Centre (VEC) Kim Quy in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội, according to an official announcement by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

More than a commercial event, the fair is designed as a cultural and tourism space celebrating the spirit and traditions of Việt Nam’s Lunar New Year (Tết). It is considered the largest trade, cultural and tourism promotion activity opening the Year of the Horse (Bính Ngọ) and is expected to attract visitors from across the country.

Held under the theme “Connecting Prosperity – Welcoming a Glorious Spring”, the event aims to combine shopping, cultural experiences and business networking. The exhibition centre, with over 100,000sq.m of indoor space and extensive outdoor areas, will be fully utilised throughout the seven-day programme.

Exhibitions, trade activities, cultural performances and product promotions will run daily from 9am to 9pm.

A major highlight of the fair is its layout, which is divided into nine thematic zones reflecting Việt Nam’s economy, culture and regional diversity. The central zone focuses on Hồ Chí Minh City, showcasing achievements in industry, trade, finance and innovation, along with Southern-style Tết performances.

Other zones will introduce regional specialties, agricultural products, consumer goods and industrial value chains. Visitors can explore OCOP products, agricultural goods with geographical indications, high-tech farming models, and value chains linking materials, production and markets in sectors such as textiles, footwear, wood processing and handicrafts.

Hà Nội will present a space recreating traditional Tết culture of the capital and the Red River Delta, featuring craft village products, folk arts, calligraphy and festive cuisine. Cultural industries, including fashion, performing arts, film and traditional games, will also be highlighted.

Outdoor areas will host a Spring Flower Fair with flowers, ornamental plants and Tết decorations, as well as a food zone offering traditional Tết dishes and popular street food.

To encourage participation, the ministry plans to support exhibition costs by providing free standard booths to enterprises and trade promotion organisations, with larger support for the wood and furniture sector. The application deadline is January 12, 2026, with some zones accepting registrations until January 15. VNS